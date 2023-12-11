BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, 1984, House of Bards Theatre Company & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dionne Lea - THE WAY IT IS...NOW - el Portal Theatre 7%

Kristina Wong - SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 7%

Rebecca O'Brien - GETTING THERE! - Hudson Guild Theatre 7%

Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel 6%

Laser Webber - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

Shelley Cooper - JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 5%

Jared Price - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Walid Chaya - DEFYING LABELS - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 4%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Thymele Arts/The Jaxx Theatre 4%

Philip McBride - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Branda Lock - CABARET NIGHT - Little Fish Theatre 3%

Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY: LIVE - Garry Marshall Theatre 3%

Tanya Thomas - NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 2%

Melia Mills - THUG LIFE - 905 Cole Theater 2%

Mazie Rudolph - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Jason Stuart - STAND UP COMEDY! - Comedy Chateau 2%

Ruby Lewis - STARLET - Three Clubs 2%

Shirley Ritter Hatton - 2023 CABARET - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Maude Maggart - HERE COME THE DREAMERS - Gardenia 2%

Kim Eberhardt - LOVE, DOLLY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Synthia L. Hardy - BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Cori Cable Kidder - A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - el Portal Theatre 1%

Samantha Bowling - THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE A ONE WOMAN SHOW - The Broadwater/The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Lucky Weaver - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 9%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Rumi Oyama - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 4%

Emily Mikolitch - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 4%

Leonel Ayala - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Alan Collins, Angela Mattern, Nikki Snelson, Heather Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 3%

Seleyna Figueroa - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Tori Cusack - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Christopher Mahr - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Hisato Masuyama and Paul Reid - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Sonya Randall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 2%

Amelia Boyce Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Marissa Herrera - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

James Alsop - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - P3 Theatre Company 2%

Niko Montelibano - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Alison Solomon - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Keenon Hooks - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Danielle Bremburg-Orjala - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Melissa Schade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Katie Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kelsie Blackwell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 11%

Ariel Tinsey - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 8%

Mylette Nora - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Barbara Mazeika, Taylor Capozzoli, Manuel Silva - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Shon LeBlanc - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Michael Mullen - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Mylette Nora - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Toni-Leslie James - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Jaymee Ngernwichit - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Aja Bell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Shon LeBlanc - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Luis Cornejo - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Zoë Trautmann - PIPPIN - North Coast Rep 2%

Michael Mullen - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Helen Huang - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Nicole Arteaga - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Arden Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%

Shawn Rios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Elena Flores - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%



Best Dance Production

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre 24%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Musical Theatre West 14%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 12%

RENEE - house of bards 12%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 9%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Victory Theatre Center 6%

SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN - Zephyr Theatre 6%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 5%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

THE JASON HELFGOTT EXPERIENCE - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

AIM: AN UNTITLED LOVE - USC Bovard Auditorium 2%

PALMARES - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 9%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 6%

Jason Graae - FOLLIES - MTG at the Broad 6%

Ryan Lefton - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 6%

Ariella Salinas Fiore - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 5%

Noam Shapiro - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Tina Landau - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

Cary Jordahl - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Fred Helsel - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Glenn Casale - THE KING AND I - Glenn Casale 3%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Ashley Ward - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Marshelle Giggles-Mills - FUN HOME - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Jordan Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Infante - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 2%

Christopher Ashley - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Victoria Lavan - WINTER WISHES - Theatre West 2%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE - Cypress College 2%

Nora Morris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

Paige Price - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 7%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

Brynn Thayer - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Terri Hanauer - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68 3%

Kathleen Delaney - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Del Shores - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Jessica Lynn Johnson - MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Will Block - HENRY VIII - The Porters of Hellsgate 3%

Rodney To - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Larry Eisenberg - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Arden Teresa Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Andi Chapman - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Sebastian Muñoz - LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Debbie Allen - FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 2%

Jennifer McMillin - ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

Thom Babbes - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Caryn Desai - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Lisa Portes - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 2%

Stephanie Coltrin - HAMLET - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Michael Arndt - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%

Chay Yew - KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 1%

Branda Lock - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Avalon Stone - DNA - C.D Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 6%

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 4%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 3%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 1%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 9%

Gavan Wyrick - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Donny Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 4%

Szu-Yun Wang - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Cory Pattak & Paul Vaillancourt - CABARET - The Old Globe 3%

Patrick Duffy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 3%

Michael Tovar - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Shasta Armstrong - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 3%

Ken Billington & Brian Monahan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Donna Ruzika - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Pablo Santiago - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%

Douglas Gabrielle - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Frank McKown - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%

Andrew Schmedeke - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 2%

David Zahacewski - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Josh Epstein - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Vickie Scott - THE TEMPEST - Antaeus Theater Company 1%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 1%

Ken Billington - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Martha Carter - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater 1%

Azra King-Abadi - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 10%

Dan Redfeld - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 8%

Brent Ramirez - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 6%

Jennifer Lin - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 5%

Jenny Chaney - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 5%

Aaron Wilson - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 4%

Gabrielle Maldonado - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Stephen Hulsey - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 3%

Jan Roper - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Dennis Castellano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

Julie McBride - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Bradley Hampton - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

DJ Brady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Anthony Zediker - TICK, TICK . ..BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

Ryan O'Connell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 2%

Jesse J. Sanchez - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Chris Wade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Ryan Whyman - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jonny Perl - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Roxanna Ward - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 2%

Jennifer Lin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Larry Collica - FUN HOME - CSH Playhouse 1%

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - El Portal Theatre 1%



Best Musical

44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 6%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 4%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 3%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

SIX (ARAGON TOUR) - Pantages Theater 3%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

1776 - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 14%

A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 9%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 6%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

TWILIGHT - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 3%

MACBETH - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 3%

BISEXUAL SADNESS - The Road on Magnolia 3%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 2%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

MENSTRUATION A PERIOD PIECE - Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center 2%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

'GROUP THERAPY' - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 2%

TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 2%

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

WOUNDED - The Broadwater Second Stage 2%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Naomi Groleau - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Adina Verson - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Nico Fisher - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Stephanie J. Block - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Zachary Quinn - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Delaney Holliday - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Coleman Payne - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Zandi De Jesus - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Calista Loter - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Jacqueline Patrice - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Niki Metcalf - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Gabriel Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Paul Nakauchi - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Emily Jewel Hoder - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

Tasha Taylor - ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

Sierra Boggess - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Jess Be - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Roger Befeler - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 2%

Nina West - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Danica Waitley - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

Anastasia Barzee - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%

Tommi Jo Mongold - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Roberto Williams - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

Steven L Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

Rachael Meyers - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

Terryl Duluz - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

Holly Sidell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Palisades 3%

Jess Be - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Mann Alfonso - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 2%

CHRIS LEASK - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Kristin Towers-Rowles - TOWARDS ZERO - Theatre 40 2%

Akilah A. Walker - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Anna Camp - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Janet Wood - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Emerson Collins - THE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage 2%

George Salazar - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Julia Cho - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 2%

William Elsman - JULIUS CAESAR - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Danielle Heaton - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 1%

Amy Brenneman - THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Mason Conrad - NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

Perry Shields - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Alex Sheldon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Brendan Shannon - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Lane Davies - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 10%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson. 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards 5%

12TH NIGHT - Shakespeare By The Sea 5%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

WOUNDED - Broadwater Black Box 2%

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 1%

THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

ROMEO & JULIET - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 1%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 1%



Best Production of an Opera

DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera 22%

JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 18%

TOSCA - LA Opera 18%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Valley Opera & Performing Arts/Mission Opera 17%

THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE - Long Beach Opera 8%

OMAR - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 6%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 6%

THE RECITAL - Long Beach Opera 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

Joel Daavid - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Anna Fleische - 2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 4%

Matt Herman - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Jason Sherwood - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Patrick Duffy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Bill Wilday - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Yuki Izumihara - THIS IS NOT A TUE STORY - Los Angeles Theatre Center 2%

Melodie S. Rivers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Ernest McDaniel - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Efren Delgadillo - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Christopher Scott Murillo - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Yuri Okahana-Benson - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Graig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Jesus Hurtado - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 1%

Christopher Beyries - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

Tim Farmer - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Wilson Chin - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 1%



Best Solo Production

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 15%

GETTING THERE WITH REBECCA O'BRIEN - Hudson Guild Theatre 9%

BARBARA BROWNELL - Santa Monica Playhouse 8%

CHARLOTTE MUNSON DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 8%

SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Jaxx Theatre 6%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BRUNETTE: THE SEARCH FOR MY SELF - Garry Marshall Theatre 5%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 4%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

TWELVE O’CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 4%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 4%

AMANDA BROOMEL - Little Fish Theatre 3%

THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE A ONE WOMAN SHOW - The Broadwater/The Jaxx Theatre 3%

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX - Broadwater, Black Box. 3%

12 O’CLOCK TALES W AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 3%

I CAN'T INDIAN GOOD - Zephyr Theatre 2%

AVAAZ - South Coast Repertory 2%

NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 2%

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING - Broadwater Black Box 1%

MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Whitefire Theatre 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%

ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM - The Broadwater - Mainstage 1%

TRAGIC MAGIC ~ A STORY OF RECOVERY - Whitefire Theatre 1%

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN - Broadwater Black Box 1%

ALMOST MADE - Whitefire Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 12%

Mitch Rosander - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 6%

Dan Moses Schreier - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 6%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Ethan Strubbe - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Adam Matthew - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Zero Osterlind - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

Maddi Deckard - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Tricia Minty - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Charlotte & Richard Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 2%

Steve Shaw - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Garry Kluger - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 2%

Robert Arturo Ramirez - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - South Coast Repertory 2%

David R. Molina - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Jeff Gardner - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 2%

Nick Foran - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Felicia Cantu - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kris Kataoka and Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%

JC Gafford - LOVE...OR BEST OFFER - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%



Best Special Event

VOICES OF AMERICA - South Coast Repertory 17%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 15%

JANE AUSTEN IN 48 MINUTES - Little Fish Theatre 14%

ARTISTS AT PLAY FEST! - Artists at Play 8%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 8%

PICK OF THE VINE - Little Fish Theatre 8%

TWIN DADS - Sklar Brothers 7%

THE FAIRY SHOW - Foolish Production Co 6%

FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 6%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA/MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 5%

CONTINUOUS SIGNAL: A PINK FLOYD AFFAIR - Digital Mechanix 2%

DEFYING LABELS BY WALID CHAYA - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Lukas Marvin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 4%

Emilie B. Mirvis - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

Mia Akemi Brown - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Jordan Hicks - CARRIE - Cypress College 3%

Dana Meller - BRIGADOON - Musical Theatre Guild at the Alex 3%

Julia Lester - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Sara Blanche Hayes - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Kennedy Kanagawa - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Alan Ariano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Peter Crisafulli - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Nick Cortazzo - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Brent Ramirez - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Ethan Le Phong - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Shanice Wilson-Knox - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 2%

Jackie Shearn - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Zoe Godfrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Alexandra Ackerman - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Addison Garner - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 1%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 1%

Becca Peyton - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

Donnie Riddle - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Hank the Dog - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%

Richy Mike - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoo Holmstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

Gina Yates - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Leslie Stevens - INTO THE BREECHES! - International City Theatre 3%

Steven L. Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Bryan McKinley - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

Shawn Plunkett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

zandi de jesus - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 2%

Branda Lock - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Munson - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

Carlos Gomez Jr. - ALMOST, MAINE - CSH Playhouse 2%

Jorge Garcia - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 2%

Miles Muir - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Ernie Gonzalez Jr. - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 2%

Allen Barstow - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Julia Cho - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Lyndsay Palmer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Rachaelmaye aronoff - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Arye Gross - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

Kacie Rogers - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

Amanda Charney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Noelle Messier - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 1%

Bruce Ladd - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 17%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 12%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 7%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 7%

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Theatre West 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 4%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 4%

SAMA SAMA: SOLIDARITY IN THE FIELDS - East West Players 4%

SEUSSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Musical Theatre West 3%

SNOW WHITE - South Coast Repertory 3%

PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rose Center Theater 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Rogers Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - No Square Theatre 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Moonlight Youth Theatre 2%

THE PAGETURNERS - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 1%

LEGACY A PLAY WITH MUSIC - Grand 0%

