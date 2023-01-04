Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Legend Donna McKechnie to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for Two Shows This Month

James Snyder will open the show on January 10 and James Olivas will open on January 11.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Legendary Tony Award-winning Broadway star Donna McKechnie will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim for two shows only on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11, at 8:30pm. James Snyder will open the show on January 10 and James Olivas will open on January 11.

In Take Me to the World McKechnie celebrates one of the greatest Broadway composer/lyricists of all time. She will perform songs from many Sondheim shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George. She will also share stories of her time working with Sondheim and the great influence he had on her life, both professionally and personally.

Tony Award-winning star of A Chorus Line Donna McKechnie is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost dancing and singing leading ladies. Her Broadway shows include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sondheim-A Musical Tribute (which she also choreographed), On the Town, Promises, Promises, Company, and State Fair (1996 Fred Astaire Award for Best Female Dancer). McKechnie has starred in numerous productions in London's West End including Promises, Promises, Company, No Way to Treat a Lady, Can-Can, and Follies. She starred in Bob Fosse's last production, the 1987 National Tour of Sweet Charity (Helen Hayes Award nomination). Regional credits include Irma La Douce, Cabaret, The Threepenny Opera, The Goodbye Girl, Mack and Mabel, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, I Do! I Do!, and her own one-woman musical Inside the Music. Most recently she created the musical staging for Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks starring Leslie Caron at the Laguna Playhouse. McKechnie's memoir, Time Steps-My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon and Schuster.

Admission prices range from $25-$60 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Save $5 before January 5 with code 'EARLYBIRD' (restrictions apply). Doors open at 7pm for dinner and cocktail service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.




