BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month
The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.
Takács Quartet will perform with pianist Jeremy Denk for one spectacular evening at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.
Experience a night of acoustic wonderment from two titans of classical music. The richly dramatic program is uniquely interpreted through the energy and imagination of the prestigious Takács Quartet and MacArthur "Genius" Jeremy Denk.
The program includes Haydn: String Quartet in F Major Op. 77 No.2, Mendelssohn Hensel: String Quartet in E-flat Major, and Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44.
Tickets starting at $45 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217518®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 310.434.3200. The presenting patron sponsor for this event is The Keston Family. The classical series sponsor is Colburn Foundation.
Photo Credit: Amanda Tipton