BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month

​​​​​​​Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with 'Other Desert Cities' by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

January 5, 2023

All of us live in the shadow of the Holocaust. It forever shaped the generations that came after it, both within the Jewish world and throughout the whole of humanity. And no one knows what living in this shadow truly means better than the children and grandchildren of its survivors. Yet too rarely have their experiences been given a stage. Their lives, begun with the hope of rebuilding a shattered world, offer us the wisdom and the resilience that illuminate a path forward.