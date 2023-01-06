Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month

The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Jan. 06, 2023  
BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month

Takács Quartet will perform with pianist Jeremy Denk for one spectacular evening at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Experience a night of acoustic wonderment from two titans of classical music. The richly dramatic program is uniquely interpreted through the energy and imagination of the prestigious Takács Quartet and MacArthur "Genius" Jeremy Denk.

The program includes Haydn: String Quartet in F Major Op. 77 No.2, Mendelssohn Hensel: String Quartet in E-flat Major, and Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44.

Tickets starting at $45 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217518®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 310.434.3200. The presenting patron sponsor for this event is The Keston Family. The classical series sponsor is Colburn Foundation.

Photo Credit: Amanda Tipton




Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romanticas Latest Connections Theme, Romanti Photo
Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era Arts
Join Casa Romantica and explore the European arts of the 19th century, their obsession with romantic drama, and the beauty of nature! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is celebrating the Romantic Era movement with its seasonal connection theme, Romantic Era Arts.
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades Photo
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades
​​​​​​​Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with 'Other Desert Cities' by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
New Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF Photo
New Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENT
All of us live in the shadow of the Holocaust. It forever shaped the generations that came after it, both within the Jewish world and throughout the whole of humanity. And no one knows what living in this shadow truly means better than the children and grandchildren of its survivors. Yet too rarely have their experiences been given a stage. Their lives, begun with the hope of rebuilding a shattered world, offer us the wisdom and the resilience that illuminate a path forward. 
Holocaust Museum LA, In Conjunction With USC Polish Music Center, Presents A Concert By Th Photo
Holocaust Museum LA, In Conjunction With USC Polish Music Center, Presents A Concert By The Czarakcziew/Kowal Duo
Holocaust Museum LA, in conjunction with the USC Polish Music Center, presents the Czarakcziew/Kowal Duo in concert Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the museum.

More Hot Stories For You


Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era ArtsExplore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era Arts
January 5, 2023

Join Casa Romantica and explore the European arts of the 19th century, their obsession with romantic drama, and the beauty of nature! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is celebrating the Romantic Era movement with its seasonal connection theme, Romantic Era Arts.
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre PalisadesOTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades
January 5, 2023

​​​​​​​Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with 'Other Desert Cities' by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
New Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENTNew Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENT
January 5, 2023

All of us live in the shadow of the Holocaust. It forever shaped the generations that came after it, both within the Jewish world and throughout the whole of humanity. And no one knows what living in this shadow truly means better than the children and grandchildren of its survivors. Yet too rarely have their experiences been given a stage. Their lives, begun with the hope of rebuilding a shattered world, offer us the wisdom and the resilience that illuminate a path forward. 
LA ART SHOW Returns February 15 With A Bold Global Lineup And Ambitious Climate AgendaLA ART SHOW Returns February 15 With A Bold Global Lineup And Ambitious Climate Agenda
January 5, 2023

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season.
Evelyn Rudie And Chris DeCarlo Celebrate Fifty Years At Santa Monica PlayhouseEvelyn Rudie And Chris DeCarlo Celebrate Fifty Years At Santa Monica Playhouse
January 5, 2023

Fifty years ago this month, Evelyn Rudie and Chris De Carlo assumed their posts as Co-Artistic Directors of Santa Monica Playhouse. Under their stewardship, the sixty-three-year-old theatre has become a treasured cultural institution in the beachside community.
share