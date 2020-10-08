Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble's STAGED STORIES: THE LIVE STREAMED SERIES Presents Episode #5

Episode #5: Transforming the Narrative is scheduled for Sat October 17: @ 6pm PST/ 9pm EST/ 8pm/CST and 7pm MDT.

Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents STAGED STORIES: The Live Streamed Series on Saturday, October 17 at 6pm/PDT 7pm/MDT 8pm/CDT 9pm/EDT.

Ep #5: Transforming the Narrative

An evening of fun, thought provoking, relevant new works, music, poetry and interviews - a result of our commitment to holding space for artists in our community. For this episode Breath of Fire is reaffirming its partnership with Brown Bag Theater Company (BBTC) of UC Irvine. Through our free workshops and community engagement events in Orange County, it is our hope that we continue to foster the growth of BIPOC artists and scholars by supporting Brown Bag Theater Company in their future endeavors for the upcoming school year. We provide resources to storytell, to workshop, table read, discuss, devise, perform, and more. This is a FREE event. Donations made to this episode will be to support Brown Bag Theater Company.

(Warning: episode may contain mature language and content.)

More info or RSVP: www.breathoffire.org @boflte / #breathoffirelatinatheaterensemble

8.28.20 & THEIR HATE written and performed by Taylor Fagins~

31st written and performed by Jesús López Vargas~

Directed by Meghan Minguez-Marshall~

Featuring Erich Barden

BEST THING IN THE WORLD written by Stacey Manos~

Directed by Meghan Minguez-Marshall~

Performed by Audrey Napoli~ and Sophia K. Metcalf~

¿DÓNDE ESTÁ LA DIVERSIDAD? written by Victoria Yvette Zepeda*~

Directed by Heather Lee Echeverria~

Performed by Stacey Manos~, Meghan Minguez-Marshall~, Carina Negrete~, Félix José Colón-Rolón ~



PIT written and co-directed by Elisa Alvarez~

co-directed and performed by Jamie Collazo~

CAYENDO Y QUEBRANDO written, directed and performed by Ernest Figueroa~

A WOVEN FUTURE written and performed by Rowan Campbell

with Cassandra Lynn Bridges~ and Kasey Black~

THE ONE I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR written and performed by Meliza Gutierrez~

GRADIENT (trio) written and performed by Arielle Schexnayder~

TRUTHS UNKNOWN written and performed by Angelica Rowell

Hosted by Lorna Silva.* Q & A moderated by Diana Burbano*

Produced by: Victoria Yvette Zepeda*~ and Santi Sámano*

Graphic by: Ruth Veronica Madrid Original music by Moises Vázquez*

Advisor/ Founding Artistic Director: Sara Guerrero*

More info, visit: www.breathoffire.org

*Breath of Fire Ensemble / ~Brown Bag Theater Company member, Alumni or Ally

Breath of Fire is partnering with Brown Bag Theater Company at UC Irvine. Brown Bag Theater Company is an ensemble of artists & scholars who aim to produce equally engaging & captivating artistic work that reflects & empowers the Latinx communities. At BBTC, they believe that the discipline of theatre is a cultural force capable of transforming our community and they bolster this belief whilst celebrating the richness & pride of Latinx culture.

Breath of Fire has been a neighbor, friend and collaborator with Brown Bag Theater Company since their founding. Through our free workshops and community engagement events in Orange County, it is our hope that we continue to foster and support the growth of BIPOC artists and scholars by supporting Brown Bag Theater Company in their future endeavors for the upcoming school year. www.brownbagtheatre.wixsite.com

@brownbagtheatre

Other community partners include: Black Student Union of Garden Grove, Ca. @GGHBSU

Staged Stories is presented by Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble a 501c3 non-profit organization supported by artists of our community, volunteers, and donors like you. We make every little bit count and happy and appreciative to accept your generous donation, when you can spare it. Donate here: https://www.paypal.me/breathoffiretheater

Or make checks payable to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

Mail to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

c/o Grand Central Arts Center

125 Broadway Santa Ana CA 92701

