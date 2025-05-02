Blue Pen Theatre Debuts With Chekhov Remix STUPID F*CKING BIRD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blue Pen Theatre, a new voice in L.A.'s independent theater scene, launches its inaugural production with STUPID f-ing BIRD by Aaron Posner-a sharp, hilarious, and deeply human remix of Chekhov's The Seagull.

The show is presented as part of Everfound Art's NEW FORMS, a multidisciplinary celebration which pairs a gallery of local artists and a theatre show.​The actors and artists rotate after the first two weekends.

Performances will take place at MiViDa in Frogtown (2415 Eads Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031) on the following dates:​

May 9-10 & May 16-17 - Original cast

May 30-31 & June 6-7 - Gender-swapped cast

Doors open at 6:30 PM for gallery viewing and drinks, with performances beginning at 7:30 PM.​

Directed by Connor Del Rio, Aaron Posner's STUPID f-ing BIRD is a contemporary, irreverent take on Chekhov's classic, exploring themes of love, art, and revolution. The production features original songs composed by James Sugg.

Tickets are available at bluepentheatre.com and newformsla.com

Comments