Billy Porter, Tiler Peck & More to Perform at Rhimes Performing Arts Center Grand Opening

Debbie Allen in association with the Rhimes Family Foundation has announced the grand opening of the new Rhimes Performing Arts Center (RPAC) which will house the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) on Saturday, April 9 at 7pm. The evening will be presented by ABC Entertainment, ABC Signature and Netflix.

The grand opening celebration features star-studded performances by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and NAACP Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose), world-renowned American mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, Tiler Peck (NYC Ballet), female tap sensations Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies, DADA Ensemble along with other surprise guests.

The evening also includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that will introduce the Wallis Performance Space honoring Wallis Annenberg, D.A. Fly aerial studio named for Will and Jada Smith, Kobe Bryant "Wall of Light" which shines a light on major sponsors, Berry Gordy Control Room and Recording Studio and the Chandra Wilson Education Center which is the central space for the Debbie Allen Middle School (DAMS).

"On April 9 DADA will take a giant step forward towards realizing the dreams of thousands of young aspiring artists, parents, up and coming as well as seasoned professionals along with our local and global community," said Debbie Allen. "RPAC is a state of the art facility that nurtures creativity, technical ability, vision and possibility."

"I am beyond proud to support the Debbie Allen Dance Academy's new home - the Rhimes Performing Arts Center. At DADA, the program is a haven of discipline and acceptance where -- no matter their size, ability or economic background -- young girls and boys grow into hard working, conscientious, determined and confident young women and men," said Shonda Rhimes.

The weekend celebration also includes Marathon With The Masters; free community dance classes for all ages and levels, on Sunday, April 10. Professional level classes will be taught by prominent dance masters including Debbie Allen, Dexter Carr (Nike, Tinashe, Broadway's Bring It On: The Musical and In The Heights), Ballet Master Rasta Thomas (Bad Boys of Dance), Garth Fagan Dance principal dancer PJ Pennewell, Award-winning Celebrity Choreographer Jaquel Knight (Beyoncé), Syncopated Ladies founder Chloe Arnold (Apple TV's Spirited, The Late Late Show with James Corden) and more to be announced. Please visit www.debbieallendanceacademy.com for the full class schedule.

The new Rhimes Performing Arts Center is a two story 24,000 square foot complex that includes five dance studios including one equipped for aerial training, a 200-seat performance space and classrooms designed by global architecture, design, and planning firm, Gensler. With the opening of RPAC, DADA is poised to become the leading African American cultural center west of the Mississippi.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities call (310) 280-9145.