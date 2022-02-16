Billboard Charting-Award Winning Artist Of The Year TWINKLE TIME To Headline At La Mirada Theatre, March 13

Billboard charting award winning Peruvian- American recording artist for KIDS and Families Twinkle Time will be headlining two concerts for KIDS Sunday March 13th at The La Mirada Theater.

It's full circle for Twinkle, La Mirada Theater was Twinkle's first professional gig at the age of 7 years old playing the role of Bielke in the production of Fiddler on the Roof. This will be Twinkle's first indoor theater performance since March of 2020 the start of the lockdown. Twinkle is beyond excited for the opportunity to bring families and the community together through music and enjoy a day at the theater with the whole family.

For ticket information https://lamiradatheatre.com/current_events/twinkletime/.

Twinkle formed the hit girl band, Disney/Hollywood Records Nobody's Angel, opened for Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys, sang on movie soundtracks like The Parent Trap, Pokemon, The Wedding Planner, and 102 Dalmatians, earned a Gold Record for two of their songs on The Princess Diaries soundtrack.

Their hit song "If You Wanna Dance" charted #39 on Billboard Charts and their Album listed as one of the Top 200 Albums of 2000 on Billboard Charts .

Twinkle is now an indie touring artist for kids of all ages tours over 300 days out of the year.

Has appeared on CNN Espanol, Telemundo, Univision, Fox LA just to name a few. Twinkle's song UNIDOS just won Best Latin Song of the year USA Songwriting competition, Top 5 nominee for Best Children Song of the Year with her song Mask It Up and has just been named Artist of the Year from Funky Kids Radio the world wide award show for families.

Twinkle hosts and produces her very own weekly world wide children's radio show the Twinkle Time Top 20 Countdown on Jump1053 and Live Stream

Give Your Youngster A Juice Box And Some Pretzels And It's Their Version Of Oprah, If Oprah Channeled Lady Gaga."- Geek Dads

Twinkle Time LIVE Online #TTLOL on Youtube and podcasts everywhere you listen to your podcasts.

Twinkle's long awaited 4th Dual Immersion Album - A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo - It's Ok To Be Me just dropped! Named Top 5 ALBUMS must download for Families !

