Beyond Fest Announces Complete 2022 Line Up

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2022 programming comprising 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. Following a sold-out festival in 2021, Beyond Fest returns to Los Angeles for its tenth anniversary edition with 15 days of cinematic excess from September 27th - October 11th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.

With a diverse slate celebrating the most inspired and eclectic cinema from across the globe, Beyond Fest opens with two free screenings of Finn Parker's bone-chilling SMILE, whilst closing night honors is bestowed upon the World Premiere of HALLOWEEN ENDS, the terrifying conclusion to the iconic horror franchise, from Universal Pictures, Trancas International/Miramax/Blumhouse. Additional World Premieres include a special free screening of MY BEST FRIEND'S EXORCISM, based on Grady Hendrix's best-selling novel, Joe Begos' explosive, festive epic CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, and Lorcan Finnegan's nightmarish NOCEBO starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. Two very special screenings of David Bruckner's HELLRAISER will feature the director and talent joining in person, and director Eric Appel brings his brilliantly bonkers biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY for its US premiere (paired with a super-rare screening of UHF on 35mm). West Coast debuts are also bestowed on some of the season's most anticipated films including Martin McDonagh's brilliantly tangled web of friendship, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Mark Mylod's deliciously dark comedy, THE MENU, and SCREAM co-creator Kevin Williamson joins us in-person to share one of the most exquisitely-executed slashers we've ever seen, SICK.

Masters of Cinema are once again exalted with a series of in-person salutes. In addition to the previously announced retrospective with Indian superstar writer/director S.S. Rajamouli, Korean master, Park Chan-wook, is celebrated with an all-day marathon that culminates with the West Coast premiere of his spellbinding DECISION TO LEAVE, the great William Friedkin joins for a rare appearance to discuss his controversial classic CRUISING, and in an event that boldly goes where no event has gone before, Beyond Fest in association with LegionM, presents The Kingdom of the Shatner, a triple-feature salute to the actor/author/musician/producer/director/all-round legend William Shatner showcasing his other-worldly 70's genre work. Opening with rare 35mm screenings of THE DEVIL'S RAIN and KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS, the trifecta closes with the world premiere restoration of IMPULSE from Grindhouse Releasing followed by a Q&A with the icon himself.

In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest has partnered with IMAX to showcase their unparalleled cinematic craft and technical excellence for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world's leading entertainment innovator. The four IMAX screenings are Brad Bird's jaw-dropping MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL, Christopher Nolan's awe-inspiring DUNKIRK, Alfonso Cuarón's spellbinding space race GRAVITY in 3D, and George Miller's full-throttle fever dream, MAD MAX FURY ROAD.

Courtesy of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., a very special screening of the instant-Halloween-classic TRICK 'R TREAT at the famed Hollywood Legion Theatre launches the film's first-ever theatrical release on October 1st. A 'thank you' to the fans who have kept Sam slashing and the jack-o'-lantern burning for the past 15 years, this free screening also includes director Michael Dougherty in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and officially marks the kick-off of the spooky season. Tickets will be made available via americancinematheque.com on Tuesday, September 27.

Continuing at the MUBI Theatre at the Aero additional titles include the return of Beyond Fest alum with a flurry of West Coast Premiere' including the mindbending SOMETHING IN THE DIRT from power-duo Benson & Moorehead, Travis Stevens' hallucinatory serial killer trip A WOUNDED FAWN, Jason Eisener's gleefully OTT and foul-mouthed KIDS VS ALIENS, and V/H/S/99, the latest installment of the wildly successful anthology series with filmmakers including Flying Lotus and Mary Levine.

The best in world cinema is showcased with a series of West Coast premieres including the latest Cannes sensation from Iranian master director Ali Abbasi, HOLY SPIDER, Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or win winner and brilliantly satirical takedown of the 1%, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, DARK GLASSES from giallo king, Dario Argento, and Kristoffer Borgli's supremely funny slice of nihilism, SICK OF MYSELF. And finally THE BEYOND - THE COMPOSER'S CUT receives its World Premiere with an all-new score from the Maestro himself, Fabio Frizzi.

"After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special," head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. 'And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!"

As a continued 'thank you' to the film community of Los Angeles, all Beyond Fest programming at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre is 100% free courtesy of Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural films and series. Rebranded as the 'Shudder Theater,' we will be screening a series of hotly anticipated titles including the world premiere of social media horror GRIMCUTTY from director John William Ross, West Coast premieres of Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper's visionary science-fiction epic VESPER from IFC films, A24's one-take hairdressing murder mystery MEDUSA DELUXE, Amanda Kramer's GIVE ME PITY!, the SXSW breakout DEADSTREAM, Decal's brilliant Jewish lore horror THE OFFERING, Austrian shocker FAMILY DINNER, the latest journey into the weird and funny heart of human darkness from TICKLED director David Farrier, MISTER ORGAN, Michelle Garza Cervera's Tribeca-winner HUESERA, Mark Jenkin's bone-chilling folk horror ENYS MEN, the must-be-seen-to-be-believed Korean action-horror PROJECT WOLF HUNTING, James "Master of the romantic thriller" Nguyen's latest BIRDEMIC: SEA EAGLE, the revolutionary first-ever Latin horror anthology SATANIC HISPANICS, the post-apocalyptic Fantasia favorite POLARIS, and multi-talented Noah Segan's directorial debut of blood, vampires and family BLOOD RELATIVES, Vera Drew's brilliant reimagining of a iconic villain and Midnight Madness sensation THE PEOPLE'S JOKER, as well as a special screening of SHOWTIME's new series LET THE RIGHT ONE IN.

"With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world." said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. "It's a gift to the great city of Los Angeles."

Beyond Fest will also continue to support the filmmaking community with the help of Final Draft who will be presenting four dedicated short blocks and supplying the selected films with a copy of Final Draft 12 as well as giving free entry for each of the selected budding screenwriters into Final Draft's Big Break Screenwriting Contest.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2022. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque for details.

Festival screenings are vaccinated-only. Attendees (ages 18+) need to present at the theatres a proof of vaccination and matching photo ID for entry. Last vaccination must be recorded as 2 weeks prior to the event. Physical vaccine cards or digital proof of vaccination are acceptable. Accommodations will be provided to those needing exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the screening. Test results must be dated and from a reputable testing site (home tests will not be accepted).