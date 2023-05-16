Best Comedy Winners Return to the Fringe with OH, LORRAINE!

Vengeance Productions is back with a ..well...vengeance!. Writer, Director and Actor trio from HFF16 Best Comedy Winner Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance have teamed up again to bring us the story of a sweet first date that turns into a race against the clock as they try to outrun the cops, the mafia and their pasts. Oh, Lorraine! debuted during Serial Killers at Sacred Fools and made it deep into the playoffs. The show was set to premiere in HFF2018 but was delayed due to team scheduling conflicts and now, years later, having not given up on these two lovebirds, they have finally landed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023! Oh, Lorraine! runs from June 4th through June 22nd at the Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood, CA.

About the Show

Victor Isaac, Peter Fluet and Carrie Keranen have teamed up again to bring us the story of the adorable, chatty (possibly borderline) Lorraine on a first date with Del, the Butcher of 13th Street. Del didn't get his nickname by cutting up meat (if you catch my drift) and now that things have gone badly for the "family", he has taken this last opportunity to have a first date with Lorraine, who just wants people to be nice. Lorraine, meanwhile, has skipped her intake appointment with Dr Dan at a new facility to spend one last night out. Neither want the night to end... but they've got to survive it first!

Who

Carrie Keranen a.k.a. the Lamprey from Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance has also performed in other Fringe productions including: 2018 Top of Fringe Winner Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk, Dracula's Taste Test, All The Best Killers Are Librarians, 2015 Best Comedy Winner The Poe Show, and 2013 Top of Fringe Winner Absolutely Filthy. She can be heard in numerous video games and animated series such as Alya in The Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Galaxia in Sailor Moon Stars, Caroline & Justine in Persona 5, Lux in League of Legends, and Misato in Netflix's Neon Genesis Evangelion. She was nominated for Stage Raw Best Comedy Direction for her production of The Value of Moscow at Sacred Fools and has spent the last 8 years directing video games and English language voice overs for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and HBO Max. Her social media is @CarrieKeranen on Twitter & IG.

Writer Peter Fluet is a writer/actor/comedian based in Los Angeles. He wrote and performed in Best Comedy Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance at the 2016 Hollywood Fringe Festival and Tangerine Sunset a mainstage production of Sacred Fools theater in 2019. He currently performs with his improv troupe Heyday at Westside comedy 2nd and 4th Monday of every month.

Over the last 8 years, Director Victor Isaac has appeared in, directed, and/or produced 9 Hollywood Fringe shows. Most notably directing the Best Comedy winner of 2016 Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance and writing and starring in the Best Solo Performance winner in 2018 The Word.

Amanda Blake Davis is an actress, improviser and writer living in Los Angeles. She trained in Chicago and is a veteran of The Second City etc stage where she wrote and performed in five original revues, receiving the Jeff Award for Best Actress in a revue, for Studs Terkel's Not Working. She has written for Showtimes's Work in Progress and Cartoon Network's Wabbit. She is thrilled to be back at Fringe again after last year's Best Comedy nominee Three Guys, One Groupon.

Ryan Gowland is a writer/performer who lives in Los Angeles. He has performed sketch and improv in Amsterdam, Holland, with Boom Chicago, and on Norwegian Cruise Lines for The Second City. He is a former member of Sacred Fools Theater Company, who produced his play Jordan Maverick, History Teacher for the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. He wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in the digital series F'd, which has appeared on Funny or Die and Amazon Prime, and has appeared in numerous TV shows and commercials and a couple films. He has also written countless pilots that someone should produce one day.

Jessie Bias is a Los Angeles native, and works as both an actor and producer. She was most recently seen at the Hollywood Fringe Festival bruised up and dirty in The Flower Society, and anxious and pantless in Crunch. Jessie is also a Voice Over artist and can be heard in the English dub of Biohackers on Netflix. Insta: @jessie.bias

Van Ayasit is an actor/stuntman/stunt coordinator based in Los Angeles. He is excited to be a part of his first Fringe Festival. Born, raised and trained here locally in Southern California he has performed in films and television in America, Japan and Thailand.

Fight Choreographer TJ Storm has evolved into one of the most multifaceted and diverse actors in Hollywood with an amazing list of credits spanning film, TV, and video game projects.

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii, Storm was exposed to various cultures even as he struggled to find his own. His hard working, interracially married parents instilled a " you can be whatever you want to be" attitude in Storm that helped the young, "nerdy," boy not only find Dance and Martial Arts to help him focus his overabundant energy, but to go on to win over 200 dance competitions, receive a full dance scholarship and eventually, to become a 7 time Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame Inductee. Storm has helmed some of the world's most iconic characters including TV's Power Ranger spinoff V.R. Troopers, Conan: the Adventurer, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Storm's film credits include Godzilla, Godzilla King of the Monsters, Avatar, Black Cobra, Black Panther, Deadpool, Kickboxer: Vengeance, The Predator and Avengers: End Game. Storm has also founded the Mind's Eye Tribe: Action Actor's Academy, a performance school for those who have a passion to tell larger than life stories.

Producer Monica Greene graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a BA in Theater. She has worked in all areas onstage and off throughout Los Angeles since 2002, including managing the popular LA Stage Alliance Warehouse from 2015 to 2018. Thrilled to return to theatre and the Hollywood Fringe Festival as a producer for Oh, Lorraine! and this amazingly talented group of artists, Monica has previously performed in HFF productions such as All The Best Killers Are Librarians (2016 HFF Best Comedy Nominee), Magnum Opus Presents: The Yearbook (2015 HFF Best Comedy Nominee), Absolutely Filthy (2013 Top of the Fringe & Best in Comedy, LA Weekly Award Winner Best Comedy Ensemble). As a former member of Sacred Fools Theater Company for 8 years, Monica last produced The Value of Moscow, directed by Carrie Keranen, co-produced such hits as Neverwhere and A Kind of Love Story, and assistant directed Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet, Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes, Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes, and Baal.

Producer Leticia Grassi is an actress and producer from Brazil, and is participating in the Hollywood Fringe Festival for her very first time. She studied theater abroad and performed in multiple musicals in São Paulo, Brazil. She's spent the last decade focused in producing and acting in voice over projects in São Paulo and Los Angeles, giving voice to multiple characters in HBO's Game of Thrones, Veep, Silicon Valley, in addition to titles from Netflix, Fox, Cartoon Network and HBOmax. She is currently a Language Producer for Amazon Studios, producing English dubbing for Non English original titles which recently received 8 nominations and 2 wins for the Hermes Dubbing Awards.



