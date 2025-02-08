Ben Hawes' THE BOLD AND BLOOMING MUSICAL COMEDY TOUR Sets Spring Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical comedian Ben Hawes is hitting the road this spring with his first-ever U.S. tour, The Bold and Blooming Musical Comedy Tour. Known for his razor-sharp wit, clever songwriting, and comedic storytelling about coming of age, coming out, and navigating modern adulthood, Hawes brings his unique brand of musical comedy to audiences across the country.

Hawes, a beloved presence in the NYC comedy scene, most recently performed to a sold-out crowd at Cat Cohen's Cabaret Cabernet at Alan Cumming's Club Cumming. He has also sold out shows at The Stonewall Inn and was a semi-finalist at the 2024 NY Queer Comedy Festival at Broadway Comedy Club.

"I'm excited to see friends in other cities who have known me for so long but haven't seen this version of me," said Hawes. "I have a ton of new songs since my Stonewall Halloween show, but you know I'm bringing back some of the biggest hits because some folks in these cities haven't even yet seen the best of the best!"

Featuring crowd-favorite songs like "I Don't Wanna Date Someone Uglier Than Me", "Split My Pizza", and new hits "Ginger Ale Boys" and "Take Me to a Chain Restaurant", Hawes' comedy is the perfect mix of humor, heart, and raw relatability. His debut tour takes him to Los Angeles, the Bay Area, New York City (for two nights), and Nashville, culminating in a final show in the city that inspired him to take the stage in the first place.

TOUR DATES & LOCATIONS

Los Angeles, CA - The Glendale Room - Sunday, March 9

The Bay Area, CA - Club 1220 Walnut Creek - Thursday, March 13

New York City, NY - The Stonewall Inn - Thursday, March 20 & Wednesday, March 26

Nashville, TN - The Happy Hour @ 12 South - Friday, April 18

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Get your tickets here

Don't miss the chance to experience Ben Hawes live for an evening of laughter, music, and unfiltered storytelling.

ABOUT BEN HAWES

Ben Hawes grew up in the Bay Area in the 90s and 2000s, where he was the student body president in high school, planning dances while also hosting his YouTube web show, BJ in the Morning, where he performed comedy sketches and funny music videos. He went to college in SF, where he debuted his first one-man show, Bi Polar! The Musical. Musical comedy has always been in Ben's blood, but he decided to boldly follow his path & start performing on stages around NYC when he turned 30.

Since then, he has hit the ground running, quickly becoming a standout in the New York comedy scene. He is also the owner of Rent My Booth and the Host of the Life in Bold Podcast. Now, he's taking his music and wit nationwide, bringing his unique voice to audiences across the country at a time when we could all use a good laugh.

Follow Ben Hawes on Instagram & YouTube (@BenHawesHQ) and grab your tickets now!

