Beck Announced At The Ford, September 28

On Tuesday, September 28, the born-and-raised Angeleno will bring decades of hits to The Ford's stage for one special night.

Beck is an icon of the alternative era, but he's never been content with simply being an icon. Since making his way into the mainstream with 1994's "Loser," he's won eight Grammys-including one for Album of the Year for 2014's Morning Phase-for his constantly shifting, always evolving music, which draws on classic folk, post-modern collage, breakbeats, tropicália, and seemingly any- and everything else, all of it united in his singular artistic vision. His latest album, Hyperspace, is out now and available here.

Tickets go on sale today, Thursday, September 16, at Noon PDT and can be purchased at TheFord.com