Barbara Morrison Presents The 3rd Annual California Jazz and Blues Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
The event takes place on Saturday, September 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. PST.
Legendary Jazz & Blues Singer, Barbara Morrison, will present The 3rd Annual California Jazz & Blues Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert Fundraiser as a Viral Facebook Streaming Event from The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center at https://www.facebook.com/barbaramorrisonpac/ on Saturday, September 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. PST. Admission is Pay What You Can, with a $20 Suggested Donation. Donations can made at:
https://www.facebook.com/barbaramorrisonpac/
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BarbaraMorrison
Cash App: $bmorrblues
Zelle: bmorrblues@aol.com
Aside from her prolific career as a renowned Jazz & Blues Singer, Barbara Morrison also serves as the Founder and President of the California Jazz & Blues Museum.
Barbara Morrison said, "The 3rd Annual California Jazz & Blues Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert is a viral fundraiser for our new up and coming 21,000 square-foot facility, the California Jazz & Blues Museum and Performing Arts Complex, which will be located at 4299 Leimert Boulevard at 43rd Street in Leimert Park, CA. We have outgrown our former 2,000 square foot space we were in, and now it is time for expansion. The space where there was once an auto repair shop, a dry cleaners and a gas station, will now be converted into a Performing Arts Complex. We are hopeful, given the current pandemic, that we might be able to open sometime in 2021."
The California Jazz & Blues Museum and Performing Arts Complex will house state-of-the-art recording studios, classrooms, a Green Room, an outside Jazz Alley, a 200-seat theatre and the Museum itself, which will become a repository of artifacts chronicling the history of legendary Jazz & Blues artists, and the contributions they have made to the music industry.
Barbara Morrison continued, "In our newly expanded Museum we will have an interactive digital section which will give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the vast historical collection of Jazz & Blues available in both the Museum, and throughout Los Angeles. We will also have naming rights for each different area located within the new complex."
The September 20th streaming event will be emceed by Jay Jackson, (Parks & Recreation, Former Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS@/KCAL9), and Albert Edmund Lord III, (Deputy, Office of City Council President Emeritus, and Councilmember for District 10, Herb J. Wesson, Jr.).
The Viral Awards Ceremony will be sprinkled with performances by vocalists, Barbara Morrison and Dante Chambers, who will be supported by an instrumental quartet consisting of Charles Small on Guitar, Michael Saucier on Bass, Peter Buck on Drums and Bernie Pearl on Guitar. Barbara Morrison also will introduce a new song written by Michael Saucier and herself called "Put Your Mask On" at the event. The L.A. Swing Dance Posse will also perform. The show is directed and choreographed by Chester Whitmore.
Honorees of The 3rd Annual California Jazz & Blues Museum's Viral Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will include:
- Howard Banchik (Founding Board Member and Chairman Emeritus, Harmony Project)
- George Bohanon (Trombonist and Educator, First Trombonist hired by Motown Records to accompany artists like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder)
- Dante Chambers (Jazz Vocalist, Performed at the 2000 Democratic Convention, The Duke Ellington Centennial, and with the KLON Jazz Caravan)
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. (Award-Winning Vocalists with seven Grammy Awards; 15 Gold and Three Platinum Records; Original Stars and Lead Singers of The 5th Dimension; their medley of "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In" from the musical Hair and the Chart Topper "You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show)" both landed as Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Named by Billboard as "The First Couple of Pop and Soul;" Hosts of The Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. Show)
- Roy Gaines' Orchestra, Tuxedo Blues (American Texas Blues and Electric Blues Guitarist; Singer and Songwriter; Roy Gaines performed in the movie, The Color Purple)
- Marla Gibbs (Television, Film and Stage Star; Five Time Primetime Emmy Award-Nominated Outstanding Supporting Actress, The Jeffersons; Eight Time NAACP Image Award Winner; Golden Globe Award Nominee; Star of the hit series 227; Comedienne; Jazz Singer; Writer; Television Producer; Owner of Marla's Memory Lane Jazz and Supper Club; Recording Artist; Forever 30 Records Label; and the First Lady's mother in the sitcom, The First Family
- Gloria Hendry (First African American Woman to become romantically involved with 007, as Rosie Carver in the James Bond film, Live and Let Die; began her career as a Playboy Model in the New York Club from 1965 - 1972; Jazz Singer
- Freda Payne (Grammy Award-Nominated Singer for her album, Contact; Gold Records for hit singles, "Band of Gold" and "Bring the Boys Home;" Talk Show Host of Today's Black Woman; Singer on the "We Are The World" Recording for Haiti Relief; Broadway Performer and Recording Artist
- William "Mickey" Stevenson (Songwriter and Record Producer for the Motown Group, joining in 1959, the year Motown was founded, serving as the First A&R Director working with artists as The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Martha and the Vandallas and The Funk Brothers; Author of "MOTOWN'S FIRST A&R MAN PRESENTS: The A&R Man;" Co-Composer with Singer Deitrick Haddon of the new song, "I Can't Breathe" which was introduced by Whoopi Goldberg on The View on Juneteenth, June 19, 2020.
- Blinky Williams (American R&B and Soul Singer/Songwriter; her recording of "Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness if I Do" is on the soundtrack of Lady Sings The Blues starring Diana Ross. She sang the theme song for the 1970s hit television series, Good Times.
- Phil Wright (Pianist; Producer for historical Chess Records, which signed artists like Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield), Etta James, Howlin' Wolf, Sonny Boy Williams, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley
Production Personnel for the Viral Steaming Event include: Barbara Morrison, Vocalist and Event Producer; Jay Jackson and Alfred Edmund Lord III, Event Emcees; Dante Chambers, Vocalist; Charles Small, Guitar; Michael Saucier, Bass; Peter Buck, Drums; Bernie Pearl, Guitar; Chester Whitmore, Director and Choreographer; B'ANCA, Assistant Director and Camera Two; Ross Jordan, Streaming Coordinator and Camera One; Tim Morganfield, Technical Coordinator and Sound; Emmanuel Abdul, Camera Three; Foxy Brown, Camera Four; Alan Shay, Event Videographer; Ian Foxx, Event Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations, Event Publicist.