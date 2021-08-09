Backstage At The Geffen Raises More Than $1 Million For Arts & Education

Geffen Playhouse raised more than $1 million for the theater's education, community engagement and artistic initiatives at its 19th annual Backstage at the Geffen fundraiser held August 7, it was announced today. Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the Artistic Impact Award to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, and Laura Dern presented the Distinction in Service Award to Hon. Nicole Avant and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

The evening of unscripted, unannounced storytellers and performers was hosted by comedian, actor, writer and producer Tone Bell and featured personal behind-the-scenes anecdotes from a lineup of surprise celebrity guests including Kenya Barris, Jon M. Chu, Sharon Lawrence and French Stewart.

The evening opened with a performance of Nirvana's In Bloom by 11-year-old British and Zulu drumming sensation Nandi Bushell, and also included a performance of Warren Zevon's Splendid Isolation by French Stewart, who was accompanied on guitar by Zevon's son Jordan Zevon. The lineup of surprise performers also featured a return to the Geffen by Kathleen Turner, who performed a monologue from Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, in which she appeared at Geffen Playhouse in 2012. Turner originated the role of Molly Ivins in 2010 for the world premiere of the production at Philadelphia Theatre Company. The evening closed with a bespoke dance choreographed exclusively for Backstage at the Geffen and performed by Los Angeles-based dance theatre ensemble Blue13 Dance Company.

Backstage at the Geffen recognizes the accomplishments of leaders in the artistic community, supports the theater's mission to produce original, quality work and raises funds for its education and community engagement programs, which bring live theater to more than 15,000 youth, seniors and veterans in communities across Los Angeles.

Amanda Gorman is a Los Angeles native who discovered her voice through poetry, storytelling and performance, Amanda Gorman is using her genius to change the world. At just 23 years old, she is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history-enamoring the nation with her performance of her poem "The Hill We Climb." Years earlier, while still a student at Harvard, she was appointed the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate by Urban Word. She is a committed advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice. Her activism and poetry have been featured on the Today Show, PBS Kids, and CBS This Morning, and in The New York Times, Vogue, Essence, and O, The Oprah Magazine. She first graced The Geffen Playhouse stage in 2017 to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke with her poem "The Playhouse," written specifically for Backstage at the Geffen. She knows every lyric to the entire Hamilton soundtrack, which she showcased at the 2017 Backstage post-show dance party!

Hon. Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos first met at an event organized by Nicole in her role as a finance co-chair of Barack Obama's 2008 Presidential Campaign. Her first words to him were "You're late," and the rest is history. They married in 2009, and the same year, Nicole became the first Black woman and the youngest US Ambassador to the Bahamas. As Ambassador, Nicole focused on five priority initiatives: Education, Alternative Energy, Economic and Small Business Development, Women's Empowerment, and raising awareness of the challenges facing people with disabilities. Nicole is the daughter of music mogul Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant, and she recently produced the acclaimed and award-winning documentary The Black Godfather.

Ted Sarandos has been a game-changer in the entertainment industry for the last two decades. As Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer for Netflix, his revolutionary vision has led the streaming platform to critical acclaim with 15 Oscars, 114 Primetime Emmys, 22 Golden Globes, 22 BAFTAs (12 for Film & 10 for TV), and many more! Ted's inventive creativity launched an entirely new entertainment medium and has reimagined how audiences view stories. He is amplifying diverse, underproduced voices and creating immeasurable opportunities for storytellers around the world.

UCLA Health served as Title Sponsor for Backstage at the Geffen, marking its first sponsorship for the theater's annual fundraiser.

Presenting sponsors included City National Bank, Adi and Jerry Greenberg, Loretta Everett Kaufman and Victor Kaufman, and Jodi and Howard Tenenbaum. Audi of America served as Gold Sponsor.

Event Co-Chairs included Merle Dandridge, Adi Greenberg, Loretta Everett Kaufman and Linda Bernstein Rubin.

Serving as Honorary Co-Chairs were Ann and Jim Gianopulos, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill, Cindy and Alan Horn, Quincy Jones, Loretta Everett Kaufman and Victor Kaufman, Gloria Calderón Kellett and David Kellett, Lyn and Norman Lear, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas, Fay and Frank Mancuso, Madeline and Bruce Ramer, and Barbara and Richard Sherman.

Backstage at the Geffen was produced by Gil Cates, Jr. and Matt Shakman.

The pre-show reception and dinner featured spirits sponsored by House of Suntory.

A silent auction was held and included unique one-of-a-kind items and experiences, as well as hotel packages and jewelry provided by Backstage at the Geffen supporters Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and Edward Avedis Fine Jewelry.