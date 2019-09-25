Baby Bernadette Brings Broadway Gems To Feinstein's At Vitello's

Victoria Gordon will debut at Feinstein's at Vitello's on November 13, 2019 with her new show, An Evening with Victoria Gordon.

Called a "cabaret presence to be reckoned with," Gordon's charming mix of showtunes and comedy includes both musical theater classics and contemporary gems. She lends her powerful belt and unique sound to selections from legendary composers, including Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rogers and Hammerstein, and more. Gordon, nicknamed "Baby Bernadette" by critic Guy Picot, takes the stage with a presence that belies her youth and shares a diverse repertoire that will delight Broadway fans of all ages.

Gordon, who holds the distinction of being the youngest-ever vocal soloist at Walt Disney Concert Hall, has performed at many of LA's premier venues, including the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Shrine Auditorium. But the chance to perform at one of LA's most notable supper clubs is a "dream come true," according to the young performer.

"This is huge. I'm so excited to have this opportunity, and I look forward to sharing my show with the Feinstein's at Vitello's audience," she says.

Victoria Gordon is a performer, producer, director, and writer from a multi-generational musical family. After several years working as a writer and producer of film and television content for Amazon, she staged her first solo show, Victoria Gordon - Live at the Edye, at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica in 2018. She reprised the show to sold-out audiences and rave reviews during the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Tickets for An Evening with Victoria Gordon range from $20-$30, plus a $20 minimum food and beverage person. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 8 PM. For details and to purchase tickets, please click here.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You