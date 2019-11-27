BWW TV: Cirque du Soleil Previews New Disney Parks Show

Last week in Montreal at the Cirque du Soleil International Headquarters, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products presented a sneak peek of the new Cirque du Soleil resident show set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in spring 2020.

To jumpstart the preview day, attendees were treated to an exclusive rehearsal where artists practiced their new acts, including the icarian, balancorde and stilts acts. During the event, the show's creation team also walked guests through the show concept and revealed the first storyline details.

This new production, a love letter to the art of animation, will take the audience through an enchanting adventure. Julie, a courageous and determined girl, discovers an unexpected gift left by her father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.

Spokespeople from the creative teams included:

Michel Laprise, Show Director and Fabrice Becker, Creation Director, were joined by Michael Jung, Executive Theatrical Development, Walt Disney Studios, sharing information about the show's overall vision, concept and inspiration.

Stephane Roy - Set designer, highlighted what inspired the set design and the unique challenges this original production brought.

Germain Guillemot - Acrobatic Performance Designer, explained how the team worked to integrate unique and awe-inspiring skill sets into the production.

Eleni Uranis, Makeup Designer, and Philippe Guillotel, Costume Designer showed original designs and discussed direction and inspiration for the costume and makeup of this new production.

Benoit Jutras, Composer and Matt Walker, Music Studio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, discussed how the musical score of the show is inspired by Disney's aesthetic and iconic melodies while at the same time featuring totally original arrangements.

Eric Goldberg - Animator, Walt Disney Animation Studios, discussed the art of Disney animation, which serves as inspiration for the new show.

This original creation celebrates the art of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil's signature way, with a tribute to the craftsmanship that makes Disney so extraordinary. It will transport the audience into the world of Disney animation with new original acrobatic sequences, dazzling choreography, musical masterpieces and whimsical protagonists.

The yet-to-be-named production, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering will open for previews March 20, 2020, and officially premiere April 17, 2020. The show will take residency at Disney Springs. Tickets during previews are available starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees. For shows beginning April 17, tickets are $79 plus tax and applicable fees. Information is available online at cirquedusoleil.com.





