BWW Spotlight Series: Phil Brickey – Actor, Director, Rock Musician, and an Elementary Theatre Teacher Learning to Take his Classes Online

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World Los Angeles which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the arts alive in the City of the Angels. And like all of us, how are they dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved?

This Spotlight focuses on Phil Brickey, an actor, director, rock musician and Elementary School Theatre teacher who was one of the first directors for whom I produced a 2006 show for Kentwood Players at the Westchester Playhouse. That show was George Washington Slept Here which required a double level set to be constructed as the home being renovated had to look totally dilapidated in Act 1 and beautifully restored in Act II. Quite a feat of stagecraft thanks to set designer Grant Francis. Here are two photos I took, the first of Phil with the show's cast and stage managers, and a publicity photo I took of the show's leads, Susie McCarthy and Tim Forsyth.

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your own theatrical background?

Phil Brickey (Phil): I have a BA in theatre from the University of Arkansas and have acted in and/or directed 100+ shows, mostly in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.



(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(Phil): I was scheduled to hold auditions on April 11 for a show I am directing at Stagestheatre in Fullerton called Fly Me to the Moon, a world premiere comedy by David Macaray. However, we are indefinitely postponed. Updates will be posted at https://stagesoc.org/

(SB): How did you find out about the postponement?

(Phil): My producer informed me of the postponement over a week ago.

( SB): Are plans in place to present that production at a future date, or is the cancellation permanent?

(Phil): I believe they are planning to reschedule this season at Stages as soon as it is safe to have live theatre performances.

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(Phil): My next scheduled gig is directing The Laramie Project for Whittier Community Theatre. But it's not scheduled to hold auditions until January, so I don't believe there will be a problem.

(SB): I adore that play and worked as the Stage Manager for the Kentwood Players production, directed by Michael Allen. The intensity of the piece got me crying backstage during each performance. The true and incredibly sad story about the murder of Matthew Shepard based on his sexual orientation is an important one to keep telling in light of the ongoing equality issues which still persist in our society.

How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(Phil): I am an Elementary theatre teacher for LAUSD and am trying to plan for lessons that can taught using distance learning. I'm also writing and recording music for my band, The Relaxatives. More info about us at https://therelaxatives.bandcamp.com/

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(Phil): Hang in there until this crisis passes. Be there for each other. Take the time to read a new script or reread an old one. Donate to your local theatre, if possible. And thank you for including me in this article!

(SB): Phil provided the photos for this article from a few of his prior shows: The Marriage of Bette and Boo and Same Time, Next Year.

But I could not pass up this opportunity to share my favorite photo I ever took of Phil channeling his inner Marilyn Monroe during our search for costumes for George Washington Slept Here.

Stay positive and keep smiling everyone!





