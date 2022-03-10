BWW Review: CELESTIAL EVENTS Lights Up IAMA Theatre Company

The cast of Celestial Events

Twelve Angelenos cross paths in a web of assumptions, aspirations and astrology in IAMA Theatre's world premiere of CELESTIAL EVENTS. It's the ensemble's first show since the Covid shutdown and it is apparent in the sparkling energy the cast and directors Tom Amandes and Adrian Gonzalez bring to the production that they are all clearly electrified by being back. As we are at having them.

The characters break down into six twosomes: a divorcing lesbian couple; an astronomy professor and a former student who has written a book on astrology; two sisters spreading their cat's ashes; married parents with a newborn; an exec and a skateboarder; and two friends on a girls' night out. As their dramas unfold, a once-in-a-millennia meteor shower is looming, and they all end up on Mount Elysia to view it, after magic mushrooms, breast pumps, engagement rings, and goth (not emo) throwbacks all come into play, not to mention that astrology book.

Sonah Shah and Melissa Jane Osborne

Some of the duos pop more than others, especially the harried exec (Ryan W. Garcia) and the over-it boarder (Bailey Humiston) and BFFs Meena (Sonah Shah) and Kate (Melissa Jane Osborne). Alex Alchech brings a snide wryness to his new father and Kacie Rogers shines as aspiring astrologer Joy - though she's oddly dressed like it's 1962 but, hey, whatever, girl's got style!

The script by co-writing captains Deborah S. Craig and Christian Durso, and Anna Rose Hopkins, John Lavelle, and Adriana Santos is amusing and moves with sparkling briskness, rife with laughs and pathos. The characters are defined and distinct, and the performers bring them to life in energetic and well-modulated ways. And while the meaning of life isn't necessarily unveiled, it is sought and the intertwining relationships do find both unique destinations and common ground.

Bailey Humiston and Ryan W. Garcia

The space is sparse with a small stage and metal scaffolding used to great effect. Amandes and Gonzalez make great use of it, especially considering how many actors have to utilize it. Despite taking place in Los Angeles, the city never really comes to life as a character unto itself. It essentially could have been Anytown, U.S.A., which might have made it even stronger, but since it was based in the City of Angels, the show would have benefited from bringing a city so vibrant to vivid life.

Regardless, with an 80-minute run time (no intermission), the show is breezy and the electricity emanating from the script, the actors, and the direction makes up for any quibbles. You can see the stars through March 14 in Hollywood.

CELESTIAL EVENTS is performed at the Actors Company, 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, through March 14. Tickets can be purchased at IAMATheatre.com.

All photos: Jeff Lorch