BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXON

Article Pixel May. 23, 2020  

BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXON

NIXON ON NIXON/written by Sean Waldron/directed by Bree Pavey/dramaturgy by Shelagh McFadden/Blank Theatre @ theblank.com/reviewed May 22, 2020

This one-man show would work just as amazingly live and onstage as it does viewed online with the incredible, incredible Rob Nagle as Richard Nixon. Shot and staged in a small office (as a stand-in for Steve McQueen's beach house), Bree Pavey BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXONdeftly directs Nagle as Nixon on the evening after he announces his resignation. Nagle simply captivates with this Nixon vocal mannerisms down pat, seamlessly limning Sean Waldron's fictionalized drunken evening as Nixon records his last wishes, toys with a revolver to his head, plies himself with pills and bourbon; all the while talking/arguing/yelling on the phone with Henry Kissinger, his wife Pat, his daughter Julie, Elvis, Frank Sinatra and his close friend Charles "Bebe" Rebozo. Yes, all these people call Richard Nixon, concerned of his condition after his broadcast resignation. Nagle's facial expressions between his lines make it easy to visualize all the spoken responses on the phone the audience can't hear.

Nagle portrays Nixon as actually sympathetic and charming (almost), especially with Waldron's sharp, witty digs and throw-away BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXONcomments on every quite serious political issues Nixon had to deal with during his presidency. Waldron's monologue makes you chuckle even in all the seriousness.

Not sure how long NIXON ON NIXON can be viewed on The Blank Theatre website, but check it out to see the latest of the many diverse and varied characters Rob Nagle has inhabited and mastered.

www.theblank.com


Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows


From This Author Gil Kaan

Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, (read more...)

  • BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXON
  • BWW Interview: Reggie Lee Takes On The Voice Of The Iconic Harvey Milk
  • BWW Review: Helder Guimarães' Virtual Return To The Geffen - THE PRESENT Of Mind-Blowing Magic!!!
  • BWW Review: Kay Sedia's A HOUSE PARTY OF JUAN's Simply A Muy Necesario Alegría!!!
  • BWW Review: VAMPIRE BURT'S SERENADE - More A Welcomed Diversion Than Finished Theatrical Production
  • BWW Interview: L. A. Theatres' Inventive Safer-At-Home Work-Arounds, Part 3