BWW Review: Another Tour de Force From Rob Nagle in Virtual NIXON ON NIXON

NIXON ON NIXON/written by Sean Waldron/directed by Bree Pavey/dramaturgy by Shelagh McFadden/Blank Theatre @ theblank.com/reviewed May 22, 2020

This one-man show would work just as amazingly live and onstage as it does viewed online with the incredible, incredible Rob Nagle as Richard Nixon. Shot and staged in a small office (as a stand-in for Steve McQueen's beach house), Bree Pavey deftly directs Nagle as Nixon on the evening after he announces his resignation. Nagle simply captivates with this Nixon vocal mannerisms down pat, seamlessly limning Sean Waldron's fictionalized drunken evening as Nixon records his last wishes, toys with a revolver to his head, plies himself with pills and bourbon; all the while talking/arguing/yelling on the phone with Henry Kissinger, his wife Pat, his daughter Julie, Elvis, Frank Sinatra and his close friend Charles "Bebe" Rebozo. Yes, all these people call Richard Nixon, concerned of his condition after his broadcast resignation. Nagle's facial expressions between his lines make it easy to visualize all the spoken responses on the phone the audience can't hear.

Nagle portrays Nixon as actually sympathetic and charming (almost), especially with Waldron's sharp, witty digs and throw-away comments on every quite serious political issues Nixon had to deal with during his presidency. Waldron's monologue makes you chuckle even in all the seriousness.

Not sure how long NIXON ON NIXON can be viewed on The Blank Theatre website, but check it out to see the latest of the many diverse and varied characters Rob Nagle has inhabited and mastered.

