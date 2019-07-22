BWW Interview: Singing & Giving's Natural to Tony Winner John Lloyd Young

Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young will be presenting his gorgeous vocals in his "Jukebox Hero" set at Feinstein's at Vitello's August 2 and 3. A well-rounded, socially-conscious person of the world, one of John's proudest achievements include being appointed to former President Obama's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Catching John at his special guest appearance at The Texas Tenors' one-nighter at Feinstein's at Vitello's in June, I managed to wrangle some interview time with John.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, John!

May I first wish you a belated Fourth of July Birthday? Hope you had a wonderfully festive day!

I always have a great time on my birthday, even if I don't have plans. It's the Fourth of July! But this year, I spent the weekend with good friends in the outdoor steam bath that is Palm Beach. It was a preppy few days indeed.

What can the Feinstein's at Vitello's audiences expect to hear August 2 and 3?

We've always got a thrilling set, I really think, of classic rock and R&B, some originals that are inspired by that period both lyrically and musically. There's always a satisfying dose of JERSEY BOYS, or at least some spine-tingling falsetto.

What criteria did you use in choosing songs for your "Jukebox Hero" set?

First, a song I want to sing. If it doesn't move or thrill me, I don't want to sing it. A song that tells some sort of story, because I was an actor first, and that's my first entry into a lyric. But I've been a melody-lover from early on. I need an arresting, gorgeous or exciting melody, or else I don't want to do it. I try to focus on songs that will take people back, and that we all love. I see that as my price of admission to then also share a few that may not be so familiar, but that I find interesting to interpret.

Do you adapt/tweak your set to the respective cities you play? (Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco vs. Feinstein's at Vitello's)

It's not so much adapting to venues, as it is the dates, wherever we are, capture where Tommy (my music director and co-writer) and I are, artistically. Sometimes an event or venue has something in mind, and we tailor a set to that. But generally a set is more a glimpse into where we are now, and what favorites and/or new material is getting our blood pumping right now.

Do you prefer performing as yourself, John Lloyd Young in a cabaret, as opposed to, inhabiting a role, like Frankie Valli or Marius in LES MISÉRABLES?

I have come to. At first, taking off the actor's mask and just having a conversation with the audience in the room, both literally and through the songs, can be so intimidating. But I've been doing solo singing for a long time now - more than a decade - and I am very comfortable both as myself and with an audience, hosting and entertaining the room.

Do you have a pre-show ritual/warm-up?

I used to have a very slavish ritual. But it's that Malcom Gladwell concept of mastery - 10,000 hours of practice: I've been doing this so long that I can just feel what I need to do. So sometimes, warming up is just using the soundcheck to see if I feel I need to do any exercises. Other times, my personal habits now are so singer-friendly, I'm just ready to go. And then sometimes I have to really bunker down and spend a good amount of the day doing body work and vocal exercises. I can't complain - I like variety.

How old were you when you discovered singing? And who suggested you take singing lessons?

I have always been a natural singer. I sang a cappella on-key at my father's wedding to my stepmother when I was only three years old. I only embarked on lessons when I was cast originally in JERSEY BOYS. That was to build the strength, stamina and approach to do that kind of live singing eight shows a week.

Did you start using your falsetto voice on a lark?

Much like Frankie Valli or other falsetto singers, it kind of started as a parlor trick. I'd sing along to the groups Chicago, Supertramp, etc. driving with friends in high school. In college, I used to do a mean Tina Turner at karaoke bars and sang a spot-on "Mean to Me" á la Nell Carter in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - in her key.

Who 'discovered' your falsetto? You or a teacher/friend/relative?

I always had it. Most baritones with a low register do. But I knew it was potentially something special as I grew up and realized even after my voice had changed, I could still sing Michael Jackson's 11-year-old version of "Who's Loving You?" without having to change the key.

What do you remember of the night in 2006 when your name was announced as "Best Actor in a Musical"?

I really took that whole "get the speech out in 90 seconds" thing seriously and CBS' "tell a personal story" thing to heart. I had an objective to achieve and a message to send. I think as the years have gone by and people have seen what happened with people involved in that original cast, people can understand why I must have given the speech I gave. It's OK. I'm patient.

Can you share a fun experience you had filming Jersey Boys with Clint Eastwood?

It was our third day on set, and Clint moves really quickly. But I had some ideas about the script I hoped to talk to Clint about, and there was some downtime. I built up the courage to pitch an idea to him, and I was pleasantly surprised he was receptive. We spoke for about 20 minutes. It established a real openness and respect between us that I really still cherish. He told me, "a good idea is a good idea, even if it's from the janitor."

What would the 2019 John Lloyd Young advise his just starting out self?

Don't worry when people push back on you for your confidence. They don't know you yet. Someday you'll be a Presidential Appointee, fluent in two languages, conversant and able to write Mandarin, trained by Chinese Buddhist Kung Fu monks to be able to kill someone with your bare hands, and friends with dozens of people who frankly outrank your critics by a mile.

Would you tell us some of your highlights as a member of President Obama's Committee on the Arts and Humanities?

Being in the White House and Washington once a month for several years advocating for the Arts was rarefied and, as time goes on, almost unbelievable. I mean, imagine what you feel when you find out someone worked for Kennedy. I worked for Obama. That's a big deal, no matter which way you tend politically. Bringing arts to young kids in schools was a highlight, and mentoring some who were able to come to the White House and perform for the President and First Lady. Performing WITH those kids, too, for the President and First Lady. And my personal favorite was, as a Delegate to the First Cultural Mission to Cuba in U.S. History, singing "Ooh Baby Baby" to an audience of Cuban and American artists and dignitaries, including the original writer and singer of that song, Smokey Robinson.

I attended an art exhibit for APLA years ago in which pieces of your rhinestoned art were featured. What inspired you to use rhinestones as your artistic expression?

I was thinking about celebrity, pop art, Andy Warhol and snacks. I was thinking of how in America, fame comes and goes for almost everyone, except major consumer brands. A Ritz Cracker box is as enduring a celebrity as Mickey Mouse, or Clint Eastwood, or Marilyn Monroe. So I started dressing those things up with major bling, putting them under museum glass and built a whole art career out of it. I also was enjoying 420 culture in California, let's say at the vanguard of the legalization. Actually, that probably had a lot to do with it, too. I was ahead of my time..

How often do you create one of your stunning pieces?

For about five years, it was the majority of what I dedicated my time to. I created a body of work of at least a hundred , and have sold several dozens. That took serious time. Right now, most of that work is behind me, and I have inventory of pieces in series I created. I've been working on music lately, but I have enough work to do another show. Maybe sometime in the near future, I don't know.

What's in the near future for John Lloyd Young you can share with us?

Well, speaking of near future... I have embarked on a big personal project, but want to keep it to myself for a bit. You can't surprise anybody if you give it all away. It involves music. That much I'll say. But, soon....

Thank you again, John! I look forward to your dulcet tones at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

XOXO Thanks!

For ticket availability on August 2 and 3, 2019; log onto www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com





