BWW Feature: VIRTUAL THEATER SERIES Schedule at Kentwood Players

The non-profit Kentwood Players, founded more than 70 years ago, is one of the longest-lasting community theatre companies in Los Angeles (and the nation.) Through the decades, Kentwood Players has staged more than 400 productions, touching the lives of tens of thousands of people throughout the region and beyond. It has been a haven for artists, a home for creativity and expression, and a reliable resource for high-quality community theatre in the southland.

with Samantha Barrios and Sam Gianfala conducting interviews with our members and other theatre luminaries from across the country!

at no charge to viewers. Please click and subscribe for programming updates! Programming consists of new plays submitted by writers from across the country, with a run time from 10 to 30 minutes. Also streaming beginning Sunday nights at 7pm is

With the ongoing shutdown of live theatre, Kentwood Players continues its Virtual Theater Series on our You Tube channel at

Beginning Sunday, April 25 is the comedy "Happy and Gay" by Mary Steelsmith, adapted for Zoom and directed by Susan Stangl, which continues to stream through May 23. In it, two long-time Church Ladies, Veronica (Valerie Sullivan) and Betty (Sarilee Kahn), have seen it all - until today as they work together from their own homes to prepare for a "gay wedding" reception. But adjusting to the new Zoom technology proves to be a bit of a challenge! Hilarity and social commentary abound as the two discuss proper procedures and wonder what their congregation will say about their preacher's radical decision to use the church for these kinds of affairs.

The comedy "The Test" by Rom Watson and directed by Shari Barrett runs May 23 to June 20. Tune in to see what happens when two college students, Steven (Sam Gianfala) and Charlie (John Webb), meet on Zoom to go over class notes and wind up putting a very important life decision to the test!

CASTING NOTICE for the next Virtual Theater Series play "Poetry, Prose, and.... Pirates!" Director Catherine Rahm is holding online open auditions for this short Zoom play by Ken Preuss by appointment only over Zoom on May 1st and 2nd. To make an audition appointment, or to receive a copy of the script, please contact Catherine at catrahm2018@gmail.com.

"Poetry, Prose, and.... Pirates!" is about an online writers' group and the unexpected discoveries that one of the authors makes during one of their regular meetings. Roles can be played by any age, ethnicity or gender and include:

SHELLY: A good natured and well-intentioned writer, increasingly flustered by the revelations of her peers.

PEG: Married to Theo. Unscrupulous, sarcastic and oblivious to any unethical actions she may have taken.

THEO: Married to Peg. Mild-mannered and technically savvy. More interested in his laptop than anything else.

VERN: Founder of the writers' group. Speaks frankly and freely. A bit overbearing and on the lecherous side.

CHAD: Energetic and over the top performer and lover of theatre.

Rehearsals will be scheduled when the casting is complete. Performances will be streamed on the Kentwood Players You Tube channel from June 20 to July 25.

And just announced for July 25-August 23 is "Castles in the Zoom" by John Mabey, directed by Susan Weisbarth, in which two people meet for the first time on Zoom for a surprise birthday party. But this turns out to be a very different kind of surprise for both of them!

More information will be shared soon about our upcoming Gilbert and Sullivan fundraising revue over Memorial Day Weekend, directed by Catherine Rahm and featuring many of our talented members showcasing their performance skills!

Please join in and support our ongoing renovations to the Westchester Playhouse as we prepare to SAFELY open again as soon as possible by donating on our Raise the Roof! Go Fund Me page. Any and all amounts are most welcome and deeply appreciated. https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kentwood-players-raise-the-roof/kentwoodplayers?utm_campaign=ocdonate&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=crowdrise&fbclid=IwAR07X8LY1K2gAz1_vluY3RGa4RlqANTC2RebNVe1xAjT1LgaIHCSBvSdPVM