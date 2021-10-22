BWW Feature: VETERAN'S EMPOWERMENT THEATRE COMEDY NIGHT by ArtsUp! LA

ArtsUP! LA proudly presents VETERANS EMPOWERMENT THEATRE COMEDY NIGHT, a one-night comedy event where talented Veterans get on the mic and speak the truth!! This will be a night of poignant, hilarious stand-up comedy that you don't want to miss!

VETERANS COMEDY NIGHT will be performed on November 4th at 7PM at The Blue Door Theatre, 9617 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA. The show will also be screened virtually: link to be provided with ticket purchase. Veterans Comedy Night will also be re-screened in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11th.

Single tickets are priced at $10, with $5 tickets available for Vets, people with disabilities, seniors, and students. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTMyNTY

Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) gives our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies, triumphs, and experiences through theatre. (Pictured are VET members: seated from left: Paul E. Johnson, Judy Welch, Jefferson Reid. Standing from left: Mason Vokes, Irene Cruz, Monty Montgomery, Josie E. Benford holding her son Jason, Carla Brame Wilkerson.)

VETERANS COMEDY NIGHT features:

Irene Cruz - Irene is a Chicago native, and served in the United States Marine Corps as an Electronic Communications Technician and Supervisor. Years after discharge she became an outspoken advocate for veterans and was instrumental in providing a safe space for women veterans and a group of attorneys that led the charge in getting VA claims for Military Sexual Trauma (MST) overturned. In 2014, she was named Woman Veteran Leader of the year for the State of CA. In 2015, she was the first female to be awarded Veteran of the Year for Los Angeles County. Irene is an actress, comedian,

public speaker, educator, writer.



Samuel LaSan - served in the United States Army as a 31 Kilo Communication specialist. While in basic training, he was known as one of the most motivated soldiers by the drill sergeants. Now he runs his own Electrical Contracting Business.



Les Probst - A Korean War veteran who got his Electrical Engineering degree from NYU in 1959 and formed several computer companies over the next 40 plus years. After retirement, he moved to California, and began writing, including a play he co-wrote with other veterans about PTSD.



Terrell James - a Philadelphia born native who served in the United States Army. Terrell graduated from UCLA in 20201 with a certification in Music Business. He Is currently pursuing his dream of opening the KUSH House in California which supports and grows artists to build their communities.



John Smith - As a Marine Corps Combat Veteran with time spent in the Gulf War, John Smith enjoyed learning how to Improvise, Adapt, & Overcome. After his time in the service, he enjoyed training and mentoring over 100,000 adults in the Corporate and Healthcare industries as a Skills & Effectiveness Trainer and Coach.



Angela N. Adams - born in Florida, and raised in New Jersey, she served in the United States Army and United States Army Reserves where she retired as a Command Sergeant Major after serving 30 years. Angela is a proud Veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Angela is an actress, comedian, and public speaker.



Al Dipmore - a New York born, Alabama raised native and U.S. Navy Veteran who is a comic on the rise. His career began in the Fall of 1993 and was active until the Fall of 2005. He took a 10-year hiatus and decided to return to the stage in 2015 to resume his passion.

ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit (501(c) (3) theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and opportunity youth. It removes barriers to participation and provides unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced.

Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) features a variety of performing arts workshops and opportunities that give our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies, triumphs, and experiences through theatre.

Please read more about Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) at https://www.artsupla.org/programs/veterans-empowerment-theatre

Live performances are exclusively presented at ArtsUp! LA's The Blue Door Theater at 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA. https://www.bluedoorculver.com/

ArtsUp! LA Business office:

11777 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 502

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Phone: 310-902-8220

Website: https://ArtsUpLA.org

Funding has been provided by California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.