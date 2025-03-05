BUDDIES to be Presented at SkyPilot Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buddies, a world premiere new comedy, written by Ben Abbott, directed by Morris Schorr, is coming to SkyPilot Theatre Company.

Performances will run from April 4- May 4, 2025. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Dark on April 20, Easter Sunday,

Is it possible for two adult males to form a meaningful platonic relationship? David doesn't have friends so much as he has an obligation to hang out with his wife's friends' husbands. When his sister-in-law brings over her new boyfriend Adam, the two men realize they're friendship soul mates. As they try to figure out how to make a new friend at this stage of life, they realize they have no idea what they're doing. They must embark of a journey of self -discovery just to try to figure out what grown men even do with each other.

The cast includes Morgan Benson, Jon Paul Burkhart, Vincent Doud, Sean Dube, Alyssa Klein, John Klenk, Piper Major, Jason Owsley, Tim Trobec, and Melanie Uba.

Morris Schorr directs. With degrees in theatre from Binghamton University and University of Illinois, he's been directing for 55 years, for companies including Theatre Rapport, Company of Angels, La Mama Hollywood, and SkyPilot Theatre Company.

Playwright Ben Abbott is based in Paso Robles, California. He received a B.A. in Theatre and Performance Studies from U.C. Berkeley. His previous plays include :Grave Mistakes: A Haunted Rom-Com,; A Nuptial Mass; and Murder Mystery, Mystery Murder. His solo show Questions of the Heart: Gay Mormons and the Search for Identity received a Producer's Pick of the Fringe Award at Cincinnati Fringe. He is also an actor.

Assistant director: Tina Walsch. Assistant producers : Jean Fiumara, Morgan Benson. Lighting designer : Selena Price. Properties : Luc Rosenthal.

Comments