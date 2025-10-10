BROWN BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL To Premiere In Los Angeles in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A bold new chapter in American musical theater begins this winter with the world premiere of Brown Broadway: The Musical, written and directed by Billie King, running December 5–7, 2025 at The Assistance League Theatre (1367 N St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles). Tickets are available via Eventbrite and OnStage411.

A sweeping new musical rooted in history and rhythm, Brown Broadway celebrates the Black artists who built a creative empire in 1920s–40s Los Angeles when Broadway stages in New York remained largely closed to them. Along Central Avenue—known as the “Brown Broadway”—Black musicians, dancers, and performers carved out a thriving hub of artistry, resistance, and innovation. The musical revives this legacy with show-stopping tap numbers, live horns, and a score that blends jazz, gospel, and swing with cinematic storytelling.

The production is written and directed by Billie King, an acclaimed playwright, platinum-selling recording artist, and bestselling author. King’s inspiration for the show stems from her father’s generation and the countless artists who transformed exclusion into creative revolution. “Every club on Central Avenue beat with life,” she said. “Brown Broadway is where our ancestors found freedom through art—and that rhythm never stopped.”

The all-star cast features an award-winning lineup of performers from Broadway, television, and film, including Angie Fisher (Love Jones: The Musical, The Voice), Boise Holmes (Jesus Christ Superstar, Big River), Reina Shaunté Massard (Dreamgirls, Dessa Rose), Reign Morton (General Hospital, Whitney), Chaz Shepherd (Chicago, The Color Purple), and Jarrel O’Neil (Jitney, A Raisin in the Sun). Each artist brings a distinct background and creative voice to the production, uniting generations of talent in one powerhouse ensemble.

Brown Broadway: The Musical features choreography by Danielle Johnson, music direction and songwriting by Dani B JAIA, and co-music direction and score by Anthony Graham. The production is co-produced by C. Evans Jr., whose collaboration with King through Program Rewrite, Inc. merges artistic innovation with community impact.

Performance Details

Performances will take place from December 5–7, 2025, at The Assistance League Theatre, located at 1367 N St. Andrews Place in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and OnStage411.

