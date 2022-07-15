BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM Popular Monthly Musical Cabaret Series Returns July 25

"Broadway at The Bourbon Room" is a monthly musical cabaret in Hollywood showcasing Broadway's best talent and celebrating the songs, stories, and stars of Broadway. Each month features a different musical theme for Broadway at the Bourbon Room. This month's theme is "JukePOP! Musicals," an exhilarating evening filled with Broadway musicals written by bands and about pop artists.

Attendees can sing along to their favorite ABBA music in MAMMA MIA!, rock out to electric tunes by GREEN DAY in AMERICAN IDIOT, & move and groove to the classic jams of THE TEMPTATIONS in AIN'T TOO PROUD!

Broadway at The Bourbon Room will also highlight and celebrate the work being done at PASADENA PLAYHOUSE: one of the most prolific drama-producing organizations in the history of American theater.

Tickets are $30-$40, the show starts at 7:00 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM. www.BroadwayAtThe.com

Come early for Happy Hour in the front Cocktail Lounge from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. then, immediately following the show, attendees can enjoy Broadway at The Bourbon Room's after-hours piano bar show, ENCORE! where momentum built from the premier entertainment extends into the night!

Broadway at The Bourbon Room is Hosted by Marisa Matthews (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, BAZ: Star Crossed Love). Music Direction by Benet Braun (Current Music Director for THE GROUNDLINGS, CABARET Tour). Choreography by Michelle Elkin (Sutton Foster LIVE, YOUNG SHELTON). Produced by Marisa Matthews, Ashley Moniz (KINKY BOOTS Hollywood Bowl, SISTER ACT Tour), and Tianna Cohen (SOUND OF MUSIC La Mirada).

The July 25th cabaret will feature performances by Madison Aisanye (SOMETHING ROTTEN 5 star Theatricals), Todd Adamson (WE WILL ROCK YOU Tour, LA Ovation Award Winner for MEMPHIS), Ian Ward Brininstool (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway), Mariah Rose Faith Casillas (MEAN GIRLS Tour, Team Starkid), Nicci Claspell (MOULIN ROUGE Tour, AMERICAN IDIOT Tour), Kristyn Evelyn (THE ART COUPLE), Christopher Hester (SOUND OF MUSIC La Mirada), Andrew Huber (FROZEN LIVE, ONCE 3DT), Joanne Javien (KINKY BOOTS Hollywood Bowl, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Tour), Parissa Koo (FOR THE RECORD), Lauren Louis (CATS Tour), Tiffany Rae Mallari (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, WICKED Tour), Gabe Martinez (MOULIN ROUGE Tour), Marisa Matthews, Ashley Moniz, Kenneth Mosley (KINKY BOOTS Tour), Tristan Turner (IN THE HEIGHTS La Mirada), and Hannah Yosef.

The mission of "Broadway at The Bourbon Room" is to preserve the caliber of a Broadway cabaret and inject it into the glamorous LA theater scene, while providing a performance space where celebrities and up-and-coming theater artists share their sensational vocal abilities, mingle among creative peers, and indulge in a shared theatrical nightlife experience. Where OPPORTUNITY meets COMMUNITY.

"With a different musical theme happening each month, drop in-celebrity guests/performances, and our post-show ENCORE! open-mic piano bar hosted by Peter Allen Vogt (GRUMPY OLD MEN La Mirada, THE PRINCESS DIARIES, HANNAH MONTANA), there will always be something exciting and new to experience," says "Broadway at the Bourbon Room" Creator, Marisa Matthews.

Happening at Hollywood's premiere new hangout, The Bourbon Room Hollywood, an 8,000 square-foot bar and nightlife lounge connected to a 250-seat theater featuring a full-service menu of fine dining, craft cocktails, and wines, decked out from floor to ceiling in glamorous rock n' roll style.

Show schedule:

Monday, July 25th- Jukebox Musicals shows that fill Broadway stages with music by bands and about pop artists

Monday, August 29th- DISNEY night from the classics to the contemporary hits, enjoy this special evening celebrating the music and musicals of DISNEY

Monday, October 24th- A Halloween Bash! put on your best Halloween costume and come let your freak flag fly! in this wickedly spooky halloween musical theatre party!

Tickets are available HERE.