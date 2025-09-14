BREATHE by Javon Johnson to Open at The Mark Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breathe, a play written by Javon Johnson and directed by Levy Lee Simon, will be presented by The Mark Theatre under the production of Markietha Ka'Von. Performances will take place at The Mark Theatre, located at 5144 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601, running from October 17 through November 2, 2025. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $35, and tickets are available online at www.marktheatre.com.

Breathe is a story of two sons from different families involved in separate acts of violence. The consequences they face are based not only on evidence, but also the color of their skin. Not only must the sons rationalize their actions for themselves, but their families must now find a way to break through the social prejudices and differences in order to assist each other in their efforts to pin down a catalyst for their sons' violence and find enough answers to move forward with their own lives. This play reminds us of our shared humanity and the differences that continue to keep us apart.

The cast includes Andrea Anderson, Brian Demarco, Joseph Russell Proctor, Cody Sechrist, Jah Shams, and Marie-Francois Theodore.

Javon Johnson is the playwright. A graduate of South Carolina State University, his other works for the stage include Sanctified, Papa's Blues, A Noose for Bettyann, and The Pawn. A director, producer, and actor, he is perhaps best known to national audiences for his six seasons on Tyler Perry's The Oval. His acting roles include credits on regional stages, feature films, television, and Broadway (Lombardi). He is Board President of The Mark Theatre.

Levy Lee Simon directs. The Harlem native received his MFA AT THE university of Iowa's Playwright's Workshop. His directing credits include Breathe, Dutchman, Leftovers, Just a Little Help-It's John Belushi, Lion Eyes, Leftovers, and his own play, The Bow Wow Club. An award-winning playwright, his works include For the Love of Freedom-The Haitian Trilogy (L.A. Times Critic's Choice, NAACP Theatre Award), The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel (L.A. Times Critic's Choice, NAACP Theatre Award), and A Heated Discussion.

Production Stage Manager: Bairton Brown. Set design: Mark V. Jones. Costume design: Thomas House Houchens. Lighting design: Lauren Kennedi.

As for the significance of the play's title, Breathe, you'll have to see the play yourself in order to grasp its full import.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP