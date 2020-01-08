BORRACHO: SPANISH FOR DRUNKEN BUM Is Back at The Actors Company 

Borracho: Spanish for Drunken Bum by Abe Zapata Jr. is back and making its debut at the Actors Company for two weekends from January 31st to February 9th. A portion of the play proceeds will benefit Q Youth Foundation an LGBTQIA+ organization dedicated in working with the LGBTQIA+ community with playwrighting and creative writing workshops.

Over the last year Borracho has been performed and refined through multiple stage readings in Los Angeles and a successful sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019, winning Q Youth Foundation a No Room in the Green Room Award sponsored by MB Stage Productions.

Borracho takes place during one evening as Miguel prepares for his friend Gerardo's 35th birthday. While Miguel is throwing the party for his friend, he secretly invites an old high school crush in the hopes of impressing him with his new life. As the guests arrive, some invited some a complete surprise, Miguel's plans quickly derail as the alcohol flows and secrets are revealed. The story ultimately culminates with a "gay version" of truth or dare that exposes the characters in different ways and forces Miguel to face his issues with masculinity and loneliness.

Playwright Abe Zapata Jr. wrote the play as an homage to Mart Crowley's Boys in the Band and as a way to bring more queer people of color to theater especially in Los Angeles. He shares the importance of writing his play Borracho: Spanish for Drunken Bum to be an inclusive representation of gay culture in theater, "as important as plays like Angels in America and Boys in the Band are, what about the stories from the gay Latinx community?" He continues to share more about the significance of the play,

"For Borracho: Spanish for Drunken Bum it was important that the play be set in present-day Los Angeles and focus on issues such as internalizing Machismo culture, colorism and weight discrimination in the dating world, and the binary that gender constricts us to." The play will be directed by Maia Vik Villa, themselves a talented actor, playwright and director.

Featuring a cast of professional actors: Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Tito Yeverino, Quentin Lee Murphy, Shane Billings, Joseph Klink, Edwin Alexis Gómez, Daniel Luna, Zack Guzman, and Victor Daniel Huizar.

The purpose of the production is to bring more inclusive stories on stage. Q Youth Foundation will receive generous donation from this play production to continue facilitating new and emerging LGBTQIA+ writers' workshops in Los Angeles.

For more information visit https://www.borracho-la.com.





