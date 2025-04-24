BODYTRAFFIC to Present THIS FEELING REMINDS ME OF YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BODYTRAFFIC, Los Angeles's premier contemporary dance company, will present a one night only performance on Thursday, June 5 at Avalon Hollywood. This exclusive engagement features two world premiere works choreographed by BODYTRAFFIC artists Joan Rodriguez and Jordyn Santiago, as well as Creative Partner Trey McIntyre's work Mayday.

"What an honor and pleasure it is to share choreographic voices from within our company," comments Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC's Artistic Director. "Jordyn and Joan are extraordinary humans, with important stories. This is a beautiful opportunity for BODYTRAFFIC fans to get to know these artists on an even deeper level: through a look into their personal dance craftsmanship. I cannot wait for audiences to experience the energy, storytelling, and connection of this show."

Jordyn Santiago's world premiere explores the deeply personal and yet universal journey from self-doubt and isolation to joy and self-love. Combining contemporary ballet, social dance, and movement inspired by house culture, this work is a vibrant, affirming love letter to femininity, queerness, and community. An original score combines high-energy house music with a new composition by New York City musician/composer Rafa.

Joan Rodriguez's newest work is his second choreographic creation for BODYTRAFFIC, a dynamic blend of theatricality, storytelling, and kinetic precision. Called "a whirlwind of front-of-curtain performance pizzazz and back-of-curtain relationships" by Brian Fretté of Los Angeles Dance Chronicle, this world premiere highlights the contrast between the performative "onstage" and the vulnerable "backstage." Blending Afro-Cuban rhythms, cinematic references, and contemporary movement languages, Rodriguez invites reflection on free will, rebellion, and the interconnectedness of human lives.

Trey McIntyre's Mayday is inspired by the life and music of 1950s rock and roll star Buddy Holly, a musician known for combining country, rhythm and blues, and rockabilly musical influences with upbeat tempos and youthful lyrics. He shares: "Mayday explores the looming specter that any life can be cut short at any moment. We are seemingly always dancing on a tightrope that could render any of our plans useless. And yet we still dance, we still move toward love, we still plan and create and life as if infinity is what lies before us." McIntyre combines contemporary movement, balletic grace and 1950s rock influences in choreography that is playful, exuberant, and bittersweet. This full company work includes Holly's classics "Every Day," "Peggy Sue," That'll Be The Day," and others.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Thursday, June 5, 7pm

Tickets will go on sale April 28

Location: Avalon Hollywood 1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

About BODYTRAFFIC

Founded in 2007 by Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC has become a dynamic force in contemporary dance, recognized for its technical excellence and diverse repertoire spanning ballet, contemporary, modern, Afro-Cuban, and hip-hop influences. The company collaborates with internationally acclaimed choreographers, championing both established and emerging voices to tell vital, thought-provoking stories.

Bringing the spirit of Los Angeles to audiences worldwide, BODYTRAFFIC has performed across 30 U.S. states and 20 countries, representing the U.S. on cultural diplomacy tours in Algeria, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, and South Korea. Its performances at prestigious festivals such as CONTEXT Diana Vishneva Festival and The Holland Dance Festival have deepened the company's commitment to cross-cultural exchange and artistic innovation.

Beyond the stage, BODYTRAFFIC is dedicated to education and community engagement, mentoring more than 700 students annually through movement workshops and professional development programs. The company believes in the transformative power of dance to inspire, heal, and build connections across communities.

