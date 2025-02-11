BODYTRAFFIC to Host Free Performances for the LA Community in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BODYTRAFFIC, Los Angeles' premier contemporary dance company, will present three free performances for the community on March 18, 19, and 20 at its Koreatown studio. In addition to offering an evening of world-class dance, the company will raise funds for Letters Charity, a nonprofit organization supporting Altadena families impacted by the Eaton Fire.

"It is incredibly heartening to see the L.A. arts community come together in the wake of the recent wildfires," shares BODYTRAFFIC Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. "Los Angeles has always been a city of strength and heart, and at BODYTRAFFIC, we are committed to being a source of connection and support. Dance is our way of uplifting and bringing people together. Through these performances, we hope to contribute to healing and community resilience."

This exclusive in-studio event will feature a sneak peek of a new work by BODYTRAFFIC artist and rehearsal director Joan Rodriguez. A celebrated dancer, choreographer, and educator, Rodriguez is known for seamlessly blending Afro-Latin, contemporary, and multimedia styles. His first commission for BODYTRAFFIC, Bloquea'o (2023), drew from his Cuban heritage, exploring themes of identity, resilience, and community. His latest creation continues this exploration, reflecting the strength and perseverance of those affected by upheaval. Additional works will be announced soon.

Following each performance, guests are invited to a post-show reception to meet the company's artists and learn more about BODYTRAFFIC's mission and community impact.

SHOWING DETAILS

Tuesday, March 18, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 19, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 20, 7:00 PM

Location: BODYTRAFFIC Studios, 3435 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Space is limited.

Supporting Wildfire Relief

During these events, BODYTRAFFIC will raise funds for Letters Charity, a nonprofit providing direct financial assistance to Altadena families affected by the Eaton Fire. With a focus on historically underserved neighborhoods, Letters Charity delivers immediate, unconditional aid to those in need.

BODYTRAFFIC has also partnered with andSons Chocolates for a Valentine's Day fundraising initiative, with proceeds benefiting wildfire relief efforts.

Additional Community Initiatives

In addition to these performances, BODYTRAFFIC is offering the following, to support the L.A. arts community:

Free community dance classes on January 29, February 5, and February 12 from 9:00-10:30 AM.

Free studio space for Los Angeles dance artists impacted by the fires, available February 17-28 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. (Reservations required via education@bodytraffic.com.)



Photo: Pedro Garcia of BODYTRAFFIC; photo by Guzmán Rosado

