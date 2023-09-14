BEST IN DRAG SHOW Comes to the Orpheum Theatre Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, October 1st.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix Photo 4 Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix

BEST IN DRAG SHOW Comes to the Orpheum Theatre Next Month

The Best in Drag Show 2023, the most fun, fabulous, fearless, farcical fundraiser of the year, returns to the Orpheum Theatre stage on Sunday, October 1st at 7pm. Best in Drag Show is a grassroots community fundraiser “beauty” pageant benefitting AHH, now part of the APLA Health family. The two non-profits merged in 2021 to create the largest provider of housing and housing support services in Los Angeles County for people living with HIV/AIDS. Best in Drag Show began in 1989 when original creator, Alexis Pittman, put on a benefit beauty pageant parody at the height of the AIDS crisis in her West Hollywood apartment. Since then, the show has grown into an annual spectacular, playing increasingly larger venues and raising over $6 million dollars to support the essential work of AHH. The show is produced by a team of dedicated volunteers, contestants and sponsors who all annually donate their time, energy, treasure, and talent to support this community-based event which directly supports people struggling with poverty, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County.

WHERE:                The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

WHEN:                   Sunday, October 1st, 5:30pm-Pink Carpet, 5:30pm-VIP Reception,

                                7:00pm-Best in Drag Show Pageant begins

TICKETS:              Click Here 

    

Six amateur drag queens will enchant/terrify/amuse/amaze you on the Orpheum Theatre stage in their quest to be named Best in Drag Show 2023. The winner will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges (to be announced next week). Contestants will be competing in drag in the traditional swimsuit, evening gown, question and answer categories and the always hilarious talent competition, while vying for the title. This year’s contestants are Miss California, Bambi (Liam Riley), Miss District of Columbia, America Prays (Kyle Shepard), Miss Florida, Fangorah Fatal (Conor McLain), Miss Illinois, Cherry Pie (Marc Francoeur), Miss Louisiana, Katrina Debris (Paulo Grayson), and Miss Washington, Patti Bu Rae (Mark Reis). Patrick Rush returns as the host, Jeffrey Drew returns as director with Kay Sedia again providing color commentary. This year’s generous sponsors include Diamond Diva Sponsors: Craig Fisse & Michael Patrick King and The Orpheum Theatre; Golden Jewel Sponsors: Henkel, Kraut Law Group, No Matter What Recovery and Paul Hastings; Silver Sequin Sponsor: Kaiser Permanente; Fierce n’ Fabulous Friends Sponsors: Ben Bourgeois and Andrew Rhoda, Fresh Corn Grill and Wimmer & Associates.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set For SPRING AWAKENING at East West Players Photo
Cast Set For SPRING AWAKENING at East West Players

East West Players presents the Tony Award winning best musical Spring Awakening. Find out who is starring in the cast here!

2
Theatre Lunatico Performs Double Header of Scary Stories in October Photo
Theatre Lunatico Performs Double Header of Scary Stories in October

The Theatre Lunatico ensemble returns to the stage in October with a double header of two classic scary stories. Learn more about the performances and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Brad Zimmerman Brings MY SON THE WAITER to the Colony Theatre in October Photo
Brad Zimmerman Brings MY SON THE WAITER to the Colony Theatre in October

Actor/Comedian Brad Zimmerman returns to Southern California with his all-new solo show My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous! for four weeks only at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
DRUMATIX Comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Month Photo
DRUMATIX Comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Month

 DrumatiX, the electrifying tap dance and percussion group, will bring their show, “Rhythm Delivered,” to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 26 at  7 PM at the Hudson Theatres. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Promises on Sep 20th
Hollywood Bowl (9/20-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation With Tara Westover
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIFE SUCKS.
The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You