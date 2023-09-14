BEST IN DRAG SHOW Comes to the Orpheum Theatre Next Month

The Best in Drag Show 2023, the most fun, fabulous, fearless, farcical fundraiser of the year, returns to the Orpheum Theatre stage on Sunday, October 1st at 7pm. Best in Drag Show is a grassroots community fundraiser “beauty” pageant benefitting AHH, now part of the APLA Health family. The two non-profits merged in 2021 to create the largest provider of housing and housing support services in Los Angeles County for people living with HIV/AIDS. Best in Drag Show began in 1989 when original creator, Alexis Pittman, put on a benefit beauty pageant parody at the height of the AIDS crisis in her West Hollywood apartment. Since then, the show has grown into an annual spectacular, playing increasingly larger venues and raising over $6 million dollars to support the essential work of AHH. The show is produced by a team of dedicated volunteers, contestants and sponsors who all annually donate their time, energy, treasure, and talent to support this community-based event which directly supports people struggling with poverty, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County.

WHERE: The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

WHEN: Sunday, October 1st, 5:30pm-Pink Carpet, 5:30pm-VIP Reception,

7:00pm-Best in Drag Show Pageant begins

Six amateur drag queens will enchant/terrify/amuse/amaze you on the Orpheum Theatre stage in their quest to be named Best in Drag Show 2023. The winner will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges (to be announced next week). Contestants will be competing in drag in the traditional swimsuit, evening gown, question and answer categories and the always hilarious talent competition, while vying for the title. This year’s contestants are Miss California, Bambi (Liam Riley), Miss District of Columbia, America Prays (Kyle Shepard), Miss Florida, Fangorah Fatal (Conor McLain), Miss Illinois, Cherry Pie (Marc Francoeur), Miss Louisiana, Katrina Debris (Paulo Grayson), and Miss Washington, Patti Bu Rae (Mark Reis). Patrick Rush returns as the host, Jeffrey Drew returns as director with Kay Sedia again providing color commentary. This year’s generous sponsors include Diamond Diva Sponsors: Craig Fisse & Michael Patrick King and The Orpheum Theatre; Golden Jewel Sponsors: Henkel, Kraut Law Group, No Matter What Recovery and Paul Hastings; Silver Sequin Sponsor: Kaiser Permanente; Fierce n’ Fabulous Friends Sponsors: Ben Bourgeois and Andrew Rhoda, Fresh Corn Grill and Wimmer & Associates.