BESIDE MYSELF by Paul Slade Smith to be Present at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present the second show of its 2025/2026 season with the rolling world premiere comedy, BESIDE MYSELF by Paul Slade Smith (The Angel Next Door) and directed by David Ellenstein. BESIDE MYSELF will begin performances on Wednesday, October 29 and will run through Sunday, November 16 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Step into the brilliantly inventive world premiere BESIDE MYSELF where modern anxiety meets magical possibility, as a revolutionary medical procedure creates an unexpected double dose of identity crisis. This witty, surreal comedy sparkles as two versions of one woman wrestle for control with hilarious and profound results. From Paul Slade Smith, the clever mind behind The Angel Next Door, The Outsider, and Unnecessary Farce, comes a comedic exploration where finding your best life means learning to embrace both sides of yourself.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

(Director) Born into a theatrical family, David Ellenstein has been working in professional theatre for the better part of five decades. In May 2023, he was named Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse, after filling the role in an interim capacity since September 2022. In addition, he has been the Artistic Director of North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, CA since 2003. At Laguna Playhouse, credits include directing Honky Tonk Angels, The Remarkable Mister Holmes, Eleanor, A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel, The Angel Next Door, Chapatti, Alexandros and playing “Einstein” in Picasso and Einstein at The Lapin Agile. Other directorial credits include The Chosen at Paper Mill Playhouse; Halpern and Johnson and Sonia Flew at Coconut Grove Playhouse; The Glass Menagerie, Rocket City and Honky Tonk Angels at Alabama Shakespeare Festival; His Royal Hipness at 59E59 in NYC; and Long Day’s Journey into Night at Renaissance Theatre. As Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach since 2003, over 60 Directorial credits including Birthday Candles, Way Down River, The Tempest, A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Outsider and The Homecoming. His career includes acting credits of playing the title roles in Hamlet at LA Theatre Center and LA Rep; Richard III at California Shakespeare Festival; Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Moonlight Stage; Jonathan in Sight Unseen, Max in Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Matt in Talley’s Folly at North Coast Rep as well as over three dozen film and television episodes.

(Playwright) is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, New York. As an actor, his credits include the original Broadway casts of Finding Neverland, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and the Lincoln Center revival of My Fair Lady. Following its Broadway run, Paul starred as “Willy Wonka” in the Australian premiere of Charlie...as “Ebenezer Scrooge” in A Christmas Carol at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Paul was thrilled to be commissioned by David Ellenstein and North Coast Repertory Theatre to create The Angel Next Doorand was equally thrilled to witness its world premiere there. Paul’s play Unnecessary Farce, produced at North Coast Rep in 2015, has had over 325 productions throughout the United States, and in Great Britain, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Austria (in German), Switzerland (in Swiss German), Iceland (in Icelandic), and Canada (in both English and French).

The cast of BESIDE MYSELF features (in alphabetical order): Tom Daugherty (The Angel Next Door at Laguna Playhouse, Bounce at the Kennedy Center) as “Colin, et al,” Erin Noel Grennan (The Angel Next Door at Laguna Playhouse, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at North Coast Rep) as “Gemma,” Matthew Henerson (Twelve Angry Men at Laguna Playhouse, Shakespeare In Love at South Coast Rep) as “Karl, et al,” Jacquelyn Ritz (Lempicka at La Jolla Playhouse, Fallen Angels at North Coast Rep) as “Dr. Thatcher, et al,” Alanna J. Smith (Fiddler on the Roof at La Mirada Theatre, Young Frankenstein at Walnut Street Theatre) as “Sylvie, et al,” and Christopher M. Williams (Tartuffe, Holmes & Watson at Laguna Playhouse) as “Jerry, et al.”

The design team for BESIDE MYSELF is as follows: scenic design by Marty Burnett; costume design by Alina Bokovikova; lighting design by Matthew Novotny; sound design by Aaron Rumley; props design by Michael Wogulis; hair & wigs design by Peter Herman. The Production Stage Manager is Shannon Humiston.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP