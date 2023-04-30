​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired. Should he, can he, change from what he is now? Some think he's perceptive and brainy. Others think he's silly and stupid. What will you think? The author of many produced plays, he's written this world-premiere show where he can finally play himself, telling all.

This world-premiere production will resonate not only with seniors, but with their friends and family, who will get a peek at being vital at 80.

Location:

The Actors Company - 916 North Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Dates:

Saturday, June 3, 7 pm

Sunday, June 11, 11 am

Saturday, June 17, 7 pm

Saturday, June 24, 5:30 pm

Sunday, June 25, 2 pm

55 minutes

Tickets:

$12 - hff22.co/9827

Admission age: 13+

Directed by Morry Schorr. Written and performed by Art Shulman.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Art Shulman (Writer, actor): Art thinks he's written more original full-length plays produced in LA in the past few decades than any other playwright -- close to twenty-five original full-length plays, and a lot more one-acts. He also sometimes directs and acts in them. At 80 years of age, he's in good physical (and, hopefully, mental) shape. He still plays full-court basketball, takes daily walks, lifts weights, and gardens. Until retiring in 2019 he was a professor at California State University, Northridge (CSUN).

Morris Schorr (Director): With a whole lot of directing experience, Morry has degrees in Theater Arts from Binghamton University and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Arriving in Los Angeles in 1970 he immediately became active acting and directing, including work at Theater Rapport, The Company of Angels, La Mama Hollywood, Unknown Theater and SkyPilot Theatre Company. He's appeared in film, television, the internet, and on stage. He's also had the pleasure of appearing in several plays by Art Shulman, including THE RABBI AND THE SHIKSA, BAGELS and I'M NOT JUST A COMIC GENIUS.