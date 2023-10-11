BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to La Mirada Next Month

Performances run November 10 - December 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to La Mirada Next Month

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts' second show of its 2023-2024 “Soundtrack of Your Life” season will be the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL.

The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath; words & music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and music arrangements by Steve Sidwell; musical direction by Ryan O’Connell; choreography & associate direction by Joyce Chittick; and direction by David Ruttura (based on the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and original Broadway choreography by Josh Prince).  

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL will preview on Friday, November 10 at 8 pm & Saturday, November 11 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, December 3, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom – from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.  Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away,” “It Might as Well Rain Until September,” “Up on the Roof,” and “The Loco-motion.”  Don’t miss this smash Broadway hit that ran for 6 years!      



