BEATNIK GIRL Opens March 20 At Theatre 40

Beatnik Girl to have World Premiere engagement at Theatre Forty, running March 20- April 20, 2025. Written by Leda Siskind. Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. Produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

Beatnik Girl is a story set (mainly) in New York during its most glamorous and exciting period, when anything was possible. (Remember when it was called Fun City?) Edi, the plucky heroine of this new play, is guaranteed to be someone you'll root for.

This world premiere play by one of Theatre 40's most accomplished playwrights tells the story of a young woman of vision and principle, Edi Gordon, as she struggles with misogyny, antisemitism, and an unwanted pregnancy while trying to be a Beat poet. Set in New York's lower east side in 1957, this sweet and touching new play is filled with lyrical original poetry, poignant humor and insight into the human condition that will stir the heart and take you back to the time of the Beat Generation - Kerouac, Ginsberg, Miles ... and women too! Get in the groove!

The cast includes Rebecca Del Sesto, Andrea Geones, Steven Hart, Bradley James Holzer, and Alex Scyocurka.

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky is the director. Her previous directing credits at Theatre 40 include The Half-Light, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Good People, Silent Sky, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, Another Part of the Forest and The Color of Rose. She has also directed at The Road Theatre, Atwater Theatre and Malibu Playhouse. She is also an actor.

Leda Siskind is the playwright. Her previous plays include The Surveillance Trilogy, The Liar's Punishment and All My Distances Are Far. Also an actor, she has appeared on the Theatre 40 stage in Kin, Night Watch, A Bad Year for Tomatoes and Two Sisters. She appeared on Broadway with Derek Jacobi in The Suicide. She received her MFA from UC Riverside.

