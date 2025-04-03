News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BAT BOY Extended at Open Fist Theatre Company Through Mid May

Performances will now run through May 18.

By: Apr. 03, 2025
Open Fist Theatre Company has extended its hit production Bat Boy: The Musical through May 18. Inspired by a 1992 Weekly World News supermarket tabloid story about a half-boy, half-bat who grew up living in a cave, Bat Boy is a horror rock musical that is at once dark, funny and emotionally satisfying.

The musical features a Book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe, and Direction by Pat Towne and Amanda Weier

The remaining performances are scheduled as follows: Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 13 at 7 p.m.; Monday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 19 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 8pm, Saturday, May 17 at 8 pm.; and Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m.



