BAT BOY Extended at Open Fist Theatre Company Through Mid May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Fist Theatre Company has extended its hit production Bat Boy: The Musical through May 18. Inspired by a 1992 Weekly World News supermarket tabloid story about a half-boy, half-bat who grew up living in a cave, Bat Boy is a horror rock musical that is at once dark, funny and emotionally satisfying.

The musical features a Book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe, and Direction by Pat Towne and Amanda Weier.

The remaining performances are scheduled as follows: Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 13 at 7 p.m.; Monday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 19 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 8pm, Saturday, May 17 at 8 pm.; and Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Comments