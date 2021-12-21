BASEMENT FOLLIES to be Presented in January at Theatre 40

Theatre 40 will present the staged reading of a new play, Basement Follies, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The play is written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz.

A couple ponders what to do when they discover that an unknown person is living in their basement.

The cast includes Estrella Cristina, Harry Herman, Gail Johnston, Parker Lauren, David Westbay and Alison Blanchard.

Admission is FREE. Reservations are not required. Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show vax card or digital record).

This event is free. As Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization, donations are gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

Theatre 40 is in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.