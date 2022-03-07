Award-Winning Indie Film THE REUNION to Make LA Debut At Laemmle Glendale

The producers of the award-winning spiritual thriller film, The Reunion, will present the film's red carpet theatrical premiere in LA. The event will be held at the famous Laemmle Theater in Glendale, CA (located on 207 N. Maryland Ave.) on Friday, March 11th at 10:00 pm. The red carpet portion will start at 8:00 pm, and a Q&A session will immediately follow the screening. Tickets for The Reunion premiere are on sale now on the Laemmle website or at TheReunionFilm.com.

Additional screenings of The Reunion will be at Laemmle Glendale on Saturday, March 12th at 10 pm and Sunday through Friday, March 13th-18th at 1pm.

The film has been released on all major North American VOD platforms. This special LA theatrical premiere is for those who want the full theater experience and the rare chance to meet the filmmakers and cast in person to talk about their creative process.

The Reunion first premiered at the 2021 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival in Iowa and has been presented at three other film festivals in New York. The film won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor at the SOHO International Film Festival as well as Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Nyack Film Festival last fall. Nyack Film Festival Director Richard Quinn says that the film "digs deeply into the center of psychological and philosophical tension as a spiritual thriller."

The Reunion is based on the real-life traumatic childhood experience of Dave Rosenberg, the film's writer and producer who also stars as the protagonist, Ricky Reilly. Ricky, a former actor who is seeking spiritual fulfillment, suddenly has his life turned upside down when he runs into his childhood bully. Seeing his old nemesis reawakens memories and emotions that compel Ricky to finally face his greatest fear in order to discover a new definition of manhood.

The film also stars Andrea Modica, Dinh James Doan and Cara Ronzetti, with special appearances by Drama Desk Award-winning actor Austin Pendleton and Actor/Comedian Jim Norton.

Film Threat editor-in-chief Alan Ng gave The Reunion a rave review, saying, "The Reunion is a gorgeous film from start to finish. Great attention is given to every shot in terms of composition, lighting (yes, including lens flares), camera movement, and several effects shots...the cinematography is awe-inspiring."

The Reunion is available now digitally (see locations here), through Gravitas Ventures. The deal was negotiated by Megan Huggins of Gravitas Ventures and DJ Dodd of Future Proof Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

For general admission tickets and more information, click here.

Official trailer for The Reunion:



MORE ABOUT THE FILM



The Reunion is a passion project created over two decades by Rosenberg with his friends and colleagues, Andrea Modica and Dinh Doan. The film follows in the footsteps of similar films born by brotherhood, such as Swingers, Good Will Hunting and Blindspotting. The Reunion illuminates New York City in the way movies like Annie Hall, Manhattan and Taxi Driver did in the 1970s.The film is the product of nearly 100 dedicated filmmakers, collaborating on the East Coast and West Coast, on a very low budget, with all the creativity, talent, grit and determination of a Scorsese film.

MORE ABOUT THE LAEMMLE THEATER



Laemmle, pronounced "LEM-lee", is synonymous with great independent, foreign, and art house cinema. In over 75 years of operation, the theater has been guided by a commitment to exhibit "quality film without regard to genre or provenance". Their theaters serve over a million film patrons each year from several locations in the greater Los Angeles region including West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Claremont, and Santa Clarita. For more information: https://www.laemmle.com/pages/about

For Tickets and Info:https://www.laemmle.com/film/reunion-2

For More Information:

Website | Facebook