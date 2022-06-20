Award Winning Composer Gordon Goodwin Featured On SOCAL SCENE Ahead Of Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest Appearance

Los Angeles is home to many artistic movements, and jazz (believe it or not) is no exception," leads the intro from Spectrum News 1 TV for a SoCal Scene Arts & Entertainment segment featuring the storied life and career of Grammy/Emmy Award winning composer/arranger Gordon Goodwin, who's been nominated for 21 Grammys over his five decades in music.

During the candid conversation, Spectrum News correspondent Loureen Ayyoub chats with Goodwin, and his equally talented wife Vangie Gunn (who's vocals grace blockbuster films such as the record-shattering Spiderman: No Way Home), about the roots of jazz in Southern California, and being asked to perform at the inaugural Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, which takes place in Hollywood, CA, the weekend of June 25-26.

Performing at the Bowl for the fourth time, Goodwin, with his 18-pc Big Phat Band, will play an early evening set on Sunday, June 26. Other acts on the 2-day lineup include Tower of Power, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Cory Wong, Veronica Swift, Fantastic Negrito, and headline sets by The Roots and Gregory Porter. Great seats are still available.

During the festival performance, Goodwin will showcase music from throughout his decorated career including music from his most recent release, "The Reset," a bristling, and topical, 5-song fusion excursion that addresses current world events while also paying tribute to the late great Sammy Nestico (longtime arranger for the Count Basie Orchestra who passed away last year at the age of 96) and rekindling the David Foster-penned classic "Through the Fire," with a gorgeous vocal by Ms. Gunn.

The 4-time Grammy and 3-time Emmy Award winning composer/arranger recently added actor to his storied resume with a spirited cameo as "Mr. Hughes," the lead judge presiding over the California Battle of the Bands in the jazz-driven period piece, 'Knights of Swing,' a late 40s era coming-of-age journey that follows the challenges, disappointments and successes of six high school boys, and the girls who join them to form a really swingin' big band.

Goodwin relished the opportunity, "I have worked in film for many years, but always on the score in post-production, never in front of the camera. But this role was an easy fit for me. I really knew Mr. Hughes, and could also relate to those high school kids who had a dream of forming a big band. That was me when I was their age!"

Directed by Emilio Palame and David Gutel, and powered by an incredible cast and crew of dreamers and believers, Knights of Swing is available exclusively via Vimeo on Demand.