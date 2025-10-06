Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Present VOICES OF JUSTICE Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Social justice theatre company ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES will present a very special benefit afternoon, VOICES OF JUSTICE, a collection of live music, spoken word, and multi-media presentations in reaction to the current United States Administration.

VOICES OF JUSTICE marks a return to the stage for ARULA, who produced over 11 live, social justice-themed events from 2017-2020 and donated proceeds to ACLU, NARAL Pro-Choice, HRC, Planned Parenthood, SPLC, CAIR, East L.A. Women’s Center, School on Wheels, and many more… and paused during the pandemic. VOICES OF JUSTICE is social justice theatre action, proving once more that art in times of turmoil shall not be silenced.

VOICES OF JUSTICE will perform one Afternoon Only - Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 2pm at the Atwater Village Theatre.



ABOUT “ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES”

ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES, the brainchild of founding artistic director and executive producer Sue Hamilton (in collaboration with ARTISTS RISE UP NEW YORK and its leader, Jessica Litwak), was originally born as a result of the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election: “ARULA speaks to the need to create positive, social and revolutionary change through live, social justice theatre,” shares Sue Hamilton.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, ARULA is returning to the stage in VOICES OF JUSTICE for the first time since 2020. ARULA meets monthly for community roundtables over coffee and donuts, attends marches together, and serves as an artistic hub for Los Angeles-based social justice theatre artists who wish to RISE UP. The company is made up of diverse members of the creative community, representing actors, directors, writers, singers and dancers, spoken word artists, photographers and others, all of whom have come together to RISE UP.

WE WILL NOT BE SILENT. WE WILL USE OUR UNIQUE ARTISTIC VOICES TO BRING SOCIAL JUSTICE AND POSITIVE CHANGE TO THE WORLD.

Comments ARULA founding artistic director/executive producer, Sue Hamilton, “It’s a very different day than when we started in 2016. It was challenging then, and today, even more so. The treatment of human beings seems to have hit an all-time low. But art has the power to expose us to perspectives we might never have previously considered, and in the case of the current Administration, many have felt helpless and even hopeless. ARULA hopes that through art, we can encourage not only understanding but activism. ARULA aims to inspire all who wish to be proactively involved the ability to RISE UP, get involved in social change, and unite our community through creativity.” Hamilton further shares, “One thing I can personally and professionally do during these tumultuous times is give artists space in which to express. Open the theatre door, turn on the lights, and allow. This simple act, through social justice theatre, can create change.”

VOICES OF JUSTICE Director/ARULA producer, Enrico Villanueva, states, “I feel so empowered being surrounded by incredible artists who believe so deeply in the power of social justice through art. At the heart of this work is the treatment of human beings—our dignity, our stories, our right to be seen and heard. My hope is that this performance offers a renewed sense of hope and unity as we continue the fight to protect our democracy.”

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP