Application Deadline Extended For SPOTLIGHT At The Music Center

The application deadline has been extended for SPOTLIGHT At The Music Center.

The Music Center's Spotlight, a free annual competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development to Southern California high school students through auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, has been extended to Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Applying for Spotlight is free; students with all skill levels are encouraged to apply.



Applicants must submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories, which include acting, ballet, dance, classical instrumental, classical voice, non-classical voice and contemporary instrumental. They receive written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges, a certificate of achievement and also have the opportunity to gain valuable audition experience and knowledge in their disciplines through mastery classes and performances. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self‐esteem, preparation and perseverance.



Application deadline extended to October 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. musiccenter.org/spotlightapply



Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, among others.



For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.