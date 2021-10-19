Annette Ermshar Elected To LA Opera Board Of Directors

With its new season well underway, LA Opera is focusing on solidifying its future growth and strengthening its leadership support with new energy. To that end, Annette Ermshar, a prominent local neuropsychologist, was recently elected to LA Opera's board of directors.

"Annette has been a big fan of the company for many years, so we were absolutely delighted when she told us she wanted to deepen her involvement with us," said Keith R. Leonard, Jr., chairman of LA Opera's board of directors. "She is passionate not just about opera, but about giving back to the community, and we are excited to have her take on this new leadership role with us."

A prominent clinical and neuropsychologist with a thriving private practice, Dr. Ermshar dedicates her professional life to mental health and to helping others get back on their feet and achieve their personal best. She is the Principal and CEO at Dr. Ermshar and Associates, Specialized Psychological Services, based in San Marino.

Dr. Ermshar specializes in neuropsychology and clinical/diagnostic psychological assessment and evaluation. She has held academic appointments at a number of undergraduate and graduate institutions. She has also served as an expert witness in well over 100 court cases, an expert consultant in television and media, and a consultant to screenwriters and producers in motion picture and television.

She and her husband Dan Monahan have been active supporters of organizations such as the National Ability Center, the Wheelchair Foundation, Foothill Family Services, and Hillsides Pasadena Services for Children and Family. On their honeymoon in 2009, they transported more than 200 wheelchairs to Belize and personally distributed them to inner-city communities and children with physical disabilities.

Dr. Ermshar sits on the boards of the Los Angeles Master Chorale (vice-chair), Adventist Health Glendale Foundation Board (immediate past chair), the Pasadena Symphony and Pops (vice-chair) and the Blue Ribbon of the Los Angeles Music Center. She is a member of The Council of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, Art Center100, Pasadena's Twilight Club, the Pacific Council on International Policy, and has chaired a number of fundraising galas over the last several years. She is passionate about generosity, service and giving back, and frequently gives community talks on the physical and mental health benefits of generosity.