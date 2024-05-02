Ann Noble to Bring A BELLA INCARCERATION To The Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Neglected and deeply misunderstood, a clown conjures her favorite female radicals from history in order to make sense of her own absurdity, and what has landed Bella in her present confinement behind bars. Theatre Ghosts presents the revival of Echo Theater Company's A Bella Incarceration, a new solo play by veteran Los Angeles playwright and performer Ann Noble. Performances take place at the Broadwater Black Box Theatre in Hollywood from June 11 through June 24 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024.

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them... until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself - and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did - she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

Production design is by Michael Perlmutter and Carolina Rodriguez. Michael and Carolina produce for Theatre Ghosts.

Ann Noble is a writer, actor, director, solo performer, acting teacher/coach, arts educator - and a jail chaplain. She was most recently seen in Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale at Antaeus Theatre, of which she is a company member. She is also a proud member of Rogue Machine, Warriors For Peace, and the Echo Theater, where she originally premiered Bella, and her previous solo show, Little Parts Hunts A Baby-Daddy (which went on to screen digitally at both Edinburgh and Sydney Fringe Festivals). Her award-winning plays have been produced both nationally and internationally, as have both her new media series. Her directing credits include work with several theaters and production companies in L.A., as well as for the Museum of Tolerance, L.A.'s Holocaust Museum, L.A.'s LGBT Center, the YWCA and Homeboy Industries. She currently teaches for Moving Arts Theatre and AMDA--DTLA Campus. Ann is also the program coordinator for Prism Restorative Justice/CFLC which brings chaplaincy to those incarcerated in the L.A. County jails. She dedicates this solo piece to the women in CRDF. IG: @sparksjacks

A Bella Incarceration previews on Tuesday, June 11, with additional performances on June 14, 15, 23, 24. (See website for times). All tickets are $15. The Broadwater Black Box Theatre is located at 6322 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA 90038.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10534

