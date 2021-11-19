Ann E. Wareham Departs As Artistic Director Of Laguna Playhouse

Ann E. Wareham announced that she is departing her position as Artistic Director of the Laguna Playhouse. She will stay through the end of this calendar year to assist with the transition.

Comments Wareham, "It has been a tremendous honor to be able to guide the Laguna Playhouse over this past decade and to serve the extraordinary arts community of Laguna Beach. It is such a vibrant and truly special place and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity."

President of the Board of Directors Glenn Gray adds, "Over the past 11 years, Annie has been instrumental in the artistic growth and vision of the Playhouse. The staff, crew, Playhouse donors and Board of Directors join me in wishing Ann nothing but the best as she embarks on her next journey."

For more information www.lagunaplayhouse.com.



Photo Credit: Mary Hurlbut