Alan Tudyk to Star in the Geffen's MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere production Mysterious Circumstances, written by Michael Mitnick (Drama Desk Award nominee for Fly by Night, The Siegel) and directed by Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman.

The cast features Emmy Award nominee Alan Tudyk (Spamalot, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Richard Lancelyn Green and Sherlock Holmes, as well as Hugo Armstrong (God of Carnage, Bleed Rail) as The American and others, Austin Durant (War Horse, You Can't Take It With You) as Conan Doyle and others, Leo Marks (Hamlet, The Hothouse) as Smith and others, Ramiz Monsef(Guards at the Taj, Archduke) as Watson and others and Helen Sadler (Photograph 51, One Man, Two Guv'nors) as Touie and others.

Previews for Mysterious Circumstances begin Tuesday, June 11 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Wednesday, June 19.

Based on a true story, Richard Lancelyn Green, the world's foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is found dead in his London apartment. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green's death raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself.

Inspired by The New Yorker article Mysterious Circumstances: The Strange Death of a Sherlock Holmes Fanatic by David Grann (The Lost City of Z, Killers of the Flower Moon), this world premiere play by Michael Mitnick is an ode to literature's most cerebral detective and a meditation on the line between love and obsession.

This marks the first Geffen production Shakman will direct since joining the Los Angeles theater as its artistic director in 2017.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student





