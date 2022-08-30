Adler & Associates Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Rights to AIN'T WE GOT FUN?!, Film to Premiere at Raleigh Studios

Adler & Associates Entertainment announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights to the 1930's style comedy Ain't We Got Fun?! produced by Repartee Pictures.

The film will premiere, quite appropriately, at The Charlie Chaplin Theatre at Raleigh Studios on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Q & A with full cast and VIP party with surprise celebrity guests to follow.

Producing partners Kathy Rich-McFarland, David Alan Ruben, and Jon Tosetti of Repartee Pictures in association with Adler & Associates Entertainment are proud to present a Golden Age madcap comedy featuring a hit soundtrack of lost and forgotten Tin Pan Alley tunes.

After discovering he made the wrong film, a disgruntled producer flees with the final reel to a cabin in the woods where he encounters a slew of oddball characters in pursuit of him and his error in this musical send-up to 1930's comedies.

The film stars Patrick Plugee (Sharon Rose), Jon Tosetti (13 Stories TV Originals), Everjohn Feliciano (Hearing You Breathe) Samantha Drews (Depth of Time), Lyle Freiderichs (Grace and Frankie) as Jules Astaire and Kate Bowman (The Enemy of The People) as Ginger Astaire among a fun cast.

"As Groucho Marx once quipped, humor is reason gone mad," says Director David Alan Ruben. "I have always enjoyed comedies with an extra dose of controlled madness. When you watch a 1930's comedy, the timing feels like a well-oiled vaudeville act. The dialogue, sight gags, pratfalls, tap routines...are all timed to precision, never improvised, and the camera got out of the way. Granted - those cameras were super heavy and who could move them? Who would want to? My point - inspired by that era and genre, this is our own zany brand of madcap comedy."

About the acquisition, CEO Adler & Associates Entertainment Marie Adler said:

"Although we are expanding at a tremendous rate, we will always strive to champion indie film. Repartee's debut film is extremely unique and fun, something that is very much needed in today's marketplace."