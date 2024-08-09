News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Additional Performances Added For CREVASSE at the Victory Theatre

Performances run October 4- 27.

Aug. 09, 2024
Additional Performances Added For CREVASSE at the Victory Theatre Image
Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center have announced additional performances of Crevasse, a critically acclaimed new play by prolific Los Angeles-based playwright Tom Jacobson, from October 4 through October 27.

In 1938, German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl went to Hollywood to find American distribution for her award-winning film, Olympia. Only one studio head would meet with her: Walt DisneyAnn Noble and Leo Marks star in an astonishing true story of betrayal, Nazi propaganda and cartoons. 

WHO:

• Written by Tom Jacobson
• Directed by Matthew McCray
• Starring Leo Marks and Ann Noble
• Presented by Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center

Performances run Oct. 4 – Oct. 27 at The Victory Theatre Centre, 3326 W Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505
 




