Additional Pacific Symphony Concerts Through Mid-May Affected By Covid-19 Restrictions

Pacific Symphony today announced additional concerts through Mid-May that are affected by the increased measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Windborne's The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969," originally scheduled for May 1 & 2, has been rescheduled to June 19 & 20. Unfortunately, it has become necessary to cancel "Yang Plays Rachmaninoff" (May 7, 8 & 9), and "Beethoven's 'Razumovsky' Quartet" and "The Hunchbank of Notre Dame" (May 10). The Pacific Symphony Youth Ensemble concerts on May 9, 11 & 12 are also canceled.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Donate tickets to Pacific Symphony and receive a tax-donation receipt. This helps support the Symphony as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time, navigating the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation. Recent changes to tax laws mean that contributions up to $300 will be fully deductible for all tax-payers, even those who do not itemize. Symphony board member Charlie Zhang and his wife Ling are matching all donations (including ticket donations), dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000.



Exchange your tickets for other concerts up to Dec. 31, 2020, for no additional charge. (Exchanges are subject to availability, special events excluded.)



Ticketholders can go online to www.PacificSymphony.org/ticket-options to review their ticketing options. For assistance with requests for ticket donations and other ticketing services, please contact Pacific Symphony's Box Office via email at BoxOffice@PacificSymphony.org.





