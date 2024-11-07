Actors Co-Op Too Announces Incoming Class For THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors Co-Op Too Production of The School For Scandal has announced its incoming class.

The 11 member ensemble features Actors Co-Op Members Shannon Woo (Lady Teazle), Michael Kachingwe (Sir Peter Teazle), Gavin Michael Harris (Benjamin Backbite) with guests Sarah Hinchcliff (Crabtree), Nick Molari (Joseph Surface), Ben Raanan (Snake), Libby Wahlmeier (Lady Sneerwell), Linden Waddell (Mrs Candour), Mac Rogers (Rowley), Mikey Mulhearn (Charles Surface) and Daria Good (Maria).

The Production team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy and Fight Director), Katherine Landreth (Costume Designer), Shannon Woo/Mikey Mulhearn (Scenic Designers), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director). School For Scandal is produced by Shannon Woo and Mikey Mulhearn in association with The Actors Co-op.

Before Lady Whistledown, there was Lady Sneerwell.

In 1770s London, Lady Sneerwell and her devious friends thrive on ruining reputations and her latest target is the eligible young bachelor Charles Surface. With the help of her accomplice Snake and Charles’ scheming brother Joseph, Sneerwell spreads a scandalous rumor of an affair between Charles and the newly married Lady Teazle. threatening his relationship with Maria. Can this scandal be stopped?

This modern take on a classic production brings Sheridan’s comedy of manners into the 21st century proving that scandal is timeless, and the truth always wins out in the end.

The School For Scandal will be presented Fridays-Sundays beginning November 22, 2024 through December 15, 2024 at The Crossley Theatre of the Actors Co-Op in Hollywood. The production runs 2 hours with no intermission. A full schedule and tickets are available online by visiting www.actorsco-op.org. Tickets are $12-$15.

