ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL Concert Series to Perform at WeHo Pride Arts Festival

Performance takes place on May 24 at 8 pm.
TNH Productions-Theater/Teatro has been invited by the Los Angeles LGBT Center to showcase a new iteration of Arena: A House Musical! The Concert. The show was written by Abel Alvarado and will take place on Saturday, May 24, at 8pm.
Tickets for this event are free, but reservation is still required. This program is part of the City of West Hollywood’s 2025 WeHo Pride Arts Festival taking place May 23-25. Many of the events are free within the arts festival. The event will run ninety minutes with no intermission, and takes palce at at the Lost Angeles LGBT Center.
Learn more about the performance and the arts festival by clicking here.
