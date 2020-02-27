AMMO Announces First Full Season At The Pico In Los Angeles

A group of theatre artists known as "AMMO" may be the new kids in town but they've arrived with a rock-solid foundation of creds, awards, and new play development experience. Although they have staged new plays in past years, they kick off their first full season in Los Angeles this February.

Adding to the season, the group announces the Ammunition Theatre Company Writer's Lab, founded to create a home for under-represented voices. After recognizing a deficit in their own programming of work, written by women, they chose to face this head on by selecting female playwrights for their 2020 lab, and will be supporting them in the development of brand-new plays over the course of 11 months. The group is made up of Ammunition members as well as admired playwrights from outside the group. This year's lab features AMMO members Brit Manor, Claudia Doumit, and Kim Hamilton, as well as Carla Ching, Christina Pumariega, Fernanda Coppel, and Joy Gregory.

First up "AMMO" presents a reading series of three plays, two of which have never been produced, followed by two full length staged productions written and directed by company members. One play will be a West Coast Premiere, and the other a World Premiere production. Both, from playwrights who have thoughtfully crafted plays that will intrigue and entertain. This year marks the 1st Ammo Playwrights Lab, which will support seven playwrights' completion of a new play. The 2020 programming reflects "AMMO's" continued commitment to support artists and stories that reflect the community in which we live. The company is looking forward to a year of artistic growth and community engagement.

On Thursday February 27, "The Lucky Ones" written by Lia Romeo and directed by Michelle Bossy will open the reading series at 8pm. The cast includes Tina Huang, Bernardo Cubría, and Roxana Ortega.

On February 28, "Four Woke Baes" by Jonathan Caren and directed by Susanna Fogel will be read at 8pm. The cast includes Danny Pudi, Malcolm Barrett, Jason Ryan Lovett, Karen Sours Albisua, and Garrett Mercer.

"The Honey Comb Theory" written by Garrett Mercer and directed by Susan Dalian will close the series on Saturday Feb 29 at 8pm. The cast includes Roland Ruiz, Dylan Jones, Claudia Doumit, Lexi Sloan, Jon Chaffin, Blake Young-Fountain.

In April, the company will launch a fully realized production of Lia Romeo's "The Lucky Ones," which will be helmed by Diana Wyenn. Cast TBA. Opening in September, multi award-nominated writer Bernardo Cubría ("The Giant Void in My Soul") returns with his latest play, "Crabs in A Bucket." Director and cast TBA.

Ammunition Theatre Company (AMMO) was born out of a desire to accelerate representation in the arts, explore the meaning of identity in an ever-changing America and shift mainstream storytelling toward diverse perspectives. By producing original theatrical works and re-imagined classics in a medium that is timeless and impactful, AMMO chooses to celebrate unique stories that will hopefully inspire the Los Angeles community to do the same. AMMO actively engages in city arts and non-profit programs that directly support marginalized groups, such as at-risk and homeless youth, seniors, ethnic groups and LGBTQ people.

Ammunition Theatre Company is in residence at The Pico, 10508 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064. Tickets for the 2020 Reading Series are $10 per reading or a package deal for all 3 nights: https://www.ammunitiontheatre.com/2020readings.





