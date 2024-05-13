Arts Media And Entertainment Institute Inc. Presents State Of The Creative Industries Panel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Media and Entertainment Institute Inc. has announced the upcoming "State of the Creative Industries Panel," sponsored by Variety. This featured programming is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 4:30pm-6pm at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Convention Center as part of the AME Institute Burbank 2024.

The event will bring together thought leaders from organizations such as Variety, UTA, and the Ankler with different specializations in film, music, design, gaming and more to consider the current and future state of the creative industries. As a leading provider for professional development for teachers in the arts, media, and entertainment sector, AME Institute is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence within the creative industries. In line with this mission, the "State of the Creative Industries Panel" will provide a platform for industry leaders to engage with educators in a dynamic discussion about the current landscape and future trends shaping the creative workforce.

The panel includes Andrew Wallenstein (President and Chief Media Analyst for Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+)), Sarah Parvini (Journalist), Catherine Yi (IQ Client Strategist at United Talent Agency), Jazz Tangcay (Senior Artisans Editor at Variety), Tarryn Silver (Associate Art Director at Variety Magazine), and Elaine Low (Staff Writer at The Ankler).

"We are thrilled to host the 'State of the Creative Industries Panel' in collaboration with Variety VIP+, a renowned authority in entertainment news and analysis," said Ashley Adams, Executive Director at AME Institute. "Our educators are training the future of our creative workforce, so this conversation will give them the most informed insight and data that they need."

"Variety is proud to support an organization like AME that provides such invaluable educational resources to southern California." said Andrew Wallentein, president and chief media analyst at Variety VIP+

In addition to this panel discussion, AME Institute Burbank attendees will have the opportunity to participate in additional sessions, tours, and trainings, as well as network with industry and educational colleagues.

Registration for the 2024 AME Institute Burbank is now open. https://registration.socio.events/e/ameinstituteburbank2024 .

For more information about the event, including additional programming being offered at the 2024 AME Institute Burbank 2024, future events, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.ameinstitute.org.

About Arts Media and Entertainment Institute Inc. (AME Institute):

The Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute) is a leading educational non-profit dedicated to building a strong pipeline from public education to the creative industries through industry-aligned professional learning for educators. 2024 Sponsors for AME Institute events include Adobe, BRIC Foundation, Certiport, CVL Economics, CA Film Commission, Dolby, Editmentor, Foundry, Soundtrap, Toon Boom, Visit Burbank, Wacom Technologies, Woodbury University, and Wix Tomorrow. The AME Institute is supported through funding from the Snap Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The AME Institute is proud to be an official partner of the California Department of Education

